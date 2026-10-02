SHOWSTOPPER! THE KIDS SHOW to Return to Soho Theatre Walthamstow
The West End favourites return with their improvised musical where kids decide the setting, characters, and plot.
After a run at Christmas last year, The Showstoppers will return to the Walthamstow stage for an October half-term treat with their interactive musical comedy for kids!
If your children could create their very own dream musical, where would they start?
Olivier Award-winning improvisers (Best Entertainment and Family) and West End favourites The Showstoppers turn your kids' ideas into marvellous, mischievous adventures from scratch, in front of their noses. Kids decide where the story's set, who the characters are and what happens next – and there's lots of chances to join in!
From their imaginations onto the stage – everything is made up entirely from audience suggestions, but grown-ups please take heed: they ONLY take suggestions from kids!
Performances will run 28-31 October. If you're coming along on Sat 31st October, wear your best Halloween outfits.
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