SHOWSTOPPER! THE KIDS SHOW to Return to Soho Theatre Walthamstow

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After a run at Christmas last year, The Showstoppers will return to the Walthamstow stage for an October half-term treat with their interactive musical comedy for kids!

If your children could create their very own dream musical, where would they start?

Olivier Award-winning improvisers (Best Entertainment and Family) and West End favourites The Showstoppers turn your kids' ideas into marvellous, mischievous adventures from scratch, in front of their noses. Kids decide where the story's set, who the characters are and what happens next – and there's lots of chances to join in!

From their imaginations onto the stage – everything is made up entirely from audience suggestions, but grown-ups please take heed: they ONLY take suggestions from kids!

Performances will run 28-31 October. If you're coming along on Sat 31st October, wear your best Halloween outfits.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 29 Days 14 Hrs 49 Min 54 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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