SHAW2020's Return To Live Theatre Nominated For Two Awards

A charming but lesser known Bernard Shaw play sponsored by The Shaw Society, has received accolades galore.

SHAW2020's production of Village Wooing, directed by Jonas Cemm and featuring Joe Sargent as 'A' and Maryann O'Brien as 'Z'. This new interpretation of one of Shaw's most endearing romantic comedies was on tour during August at the Camden Fringe and the Palladian Church at Ayot St Lawrence, just down the road from Shaw's Corner.

Four and Five star reviews from leading online websites plus a nomination for a Standing Ovation Award by London Pub Theatres Magazine and nomination for a Short Run OffFest from the prestigious Offie awards, the body which recognises the creativity of Off West End theatres and other venues make this a fitting start to the end of lockdown and freedom from copyright restrictions.

Comments Jonas Cemm: " I am over the moon that our post-covid comeback has been so well received. The reviews were a huge boost, but the award nominations are the frosting on the cake of our success. Thank you so much to Joe and Maryann for their wonderful characterisations and thorough professionalism during the run. Thanks too, to the wonderful Palladian Church in Ayot, the Etcetera Theatre and all at the Camden Fringe festival. Plus a massive shout out and huge gratitude to the Shaw Society who sponsored 'Village Wooing'. Without their valued support and encouragement our current success would never have been achieved. We hope to take our 5 star reviewed double award nominated show on the road in the spring of 2022".

'It's wonderful to see Shaw's plays being kept alive, and to such a high standard by SHAW2020. Long may they continue' Dame Judi Dench