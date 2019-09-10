SCARE SLAM Comes to The Horror Festival at The Pleasance

Blackshaw's Scare Slam comes to the London Horror Festival. A night of chilling storytelling, produced by Blackshaw Theatre Company.

Lovers of scary stories, unite. Adding the fear factor to increasingly popular spoken word nights, storytellers from across the Horrorfest and beyond will share their worst (or should that be best?) nightmares at Blackshaw's fifth annual Scare Slam.

Prepare yourself for a night of chilling tales from both sides of the line of veracity.

Listen to 2018's Scare Slam here: https://blackshawtheatre.wordpress.com/2018/10/24/blackshaw-arts-hour-episode-93/

Lineup TBC

Press tickets/Photos/Enquiries: blackshawtheatre@gmail.com

Date: Friday 11th October 2019

Time: 9.30pm (1hr)

Venue: Main House, Pleasance Theatre, Carpenters Mews, North Road, London, N7 9EF

Tickets: £12/10 - 020 7609 1800 - www.pleasance.co.uk





