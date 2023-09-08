Rupert Everett Will Lead UK Tour of A VOYAGE ROUND MY FATHER; Full Cast Revealed!

The production will open at Theatre Royal Bath, with performances from 28 September, before embarking on a UK tour.
BAFTA and Golden Globe nominee Rupert Everett will star in John Mortimer's celebrated autobiographical play A Voyage Round My Father, which will open at Theatre Royal Bath, with performances from 28 September, before embarking on a UK tour to Richmond, Cambridge, Cardiff, Malvern, Chichester, and Nottingham.
Joining Rupert Everett on stage will be Jack Bardoe, Eleanor David, Allegra Marland, Julian Wadham, Heather Bleasdale, Zena Carswell, John Dougall, Calum Finlay, and Richard Hodder with Leoni Kibbey and Rob Pomfret.
Growing up in the shadow of a brilliant and eccentric barrister, a man whose tea-time conversation could take in music hall, adultery, evolution, the ridiculous inconvenience of sex, Shakespeare, and the importance of avoiding anything heroic in wartime, the son continually yearns for his father's love and respect.
In shining a light on this delicate relationship between a young man and his father who adored his garden and hated visitors, and whose blindness was never mentioned, A Voyage Round My Father introduces us to a gallery of unforgettable and often hilarious characters.
John Mortimer was a novelist, playwright and a barrister in his own right, renowned for his political dramas and creator of Rumpole of The Bailey.
Rupert Everett's leading roles have included the multi award-winning film My Best Friend's Wedding, The Importance of Being Earnest, An Ideal Husband, Dance With A Stranger and The Happy Prince. His stage roles have included Blithe Spirit on Broadway, Pygmalion and The Judas Kiss in the West End and Uncle Vanya in the Theatre Royal Bath Summer Season.
The world class artistic team for A Voyage Round My Father will include former Director of the National Theatre, the multi-Award-winning film, television, opera and theatre Director Richard Eyre, alongside Olivier and Tony Award-winning creatives Bob Crowley (Designer), Hugh Vanstone and Sam Waddington (Co-Lighting Designers), John Leonard (Sound Designer), Stephen Warbeck (Composer) and Gilly Schiller CDG (Casting Director).
Thursday 28 September - Saturday 7 October
PRESS NIGHT Wednesday 4 October 2023, 7pm
Theatre Royal Bath
theatreroyal.org.uk
Tuesday 10 - Saturday 14 October
Richmond Theatre
atgtickets.com/shows/a-voyage-round-my-father/richmond-theatre/
Tuesday 17 - Saturday 21 October
Cambridge Arts Theatre
cambridgeartstheatre.com/whats-on/voyage-round-my-father
Tuesday 24 - Saturday 28 October
Cardiff New Theatre
newtheatrecardiff.co.uk/Online/a-voyage-round-my-father-cardiff-2023
Tuesday 31 October - Saturday 4 November
Malvern Festival Theatre
malvern-theatres.co.uk/'s=voyage
Tuesday 7 - Saturday 11 November
Chichester Festival Theatre (Public booking opens 16 September)
cft.org.uk/events/a-voyage-round-my-father
Tuesday 14 - Saturday 18 November
Nottingham Theatre Royal
trch.co.uk/whats-on/a-voyage-round-my-father
