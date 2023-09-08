Rupert Everett Will Lead UK Tour of A VOYAGE ROUND MY FATHER; Full Cast Revealed!

BAFTA and Golden Globe nominee Rupert Everett will star in John Mortimer's celebrated autobiographical play A Voyage Round My Father, which will open at Theatre Royal Bath, with performances from 28 September, before embarking on a UK tour to Richmond, Cambridge, Cardiff, Malvern, Chichester, and Nottingham.

Joining Rupert Everett on stage will be Jack Bardoe, Eleanor David, Allegra Marland, Julian Wadham, Heather Bleasdale, Zena Carswell, John Dougall, Calum Finlay, and Richard Hodder with Leoni Kibbey and Rob Pomfret.

Growing up in the shadow of a brilliant and eccentric barrister, a man whose tea-time conversation could take in music hall, adultery, evolution, the ridiculous inconvenience of sex, Shakespeare, and the importance of avoiding anything heroic in wartime, the son continually yearns for his father's love and respect.

In shining a light on this delicate relationship between a young man and his father who adored his garden and hated visitors, and whose blindness was never mentioned, A Voyage Round My Father introduces us to a gallery of unforgettable and often hilarious characters.

John Mortimer was a novelist, playwright and a barrister in his own right, renowned for his political dramas and creator of Rumpole of The Bailey.

Rupert Everett's leading roles have included the multi award-winning film My Best Friend's Wedding, The Importance of Being Earnest, An Ideal Husband, Dance With A Stranger and The Happy Prince. His stage roles have included Blithe Spirit on Broadway, Pygmalion and The Judas Kiss in the West End and Uncle Vanya in the Theatre Royal Bath Summer Season.

The world class artistic team for A Voyage Round My Father will include former Director of the National Theatre, the multi-Award-winning film, television, opera and theatre Director Richard Eyre, alongside Olivier and Tony Award-winning creatives Bob Crowley (Designer), Hugh Vanstone and Sam Waddington (Co-Lighting Designers), John Leonard (Sound Designer), Stephen Warbeck (Composer) and Gilly Schiller CDG (Casting Director).

Tour Dates

Thursday 28 September - Saturday 7 October

PRESS NIGHT Wednesday 4 October 2023, 7pm

Theatre Royal Bath

theatreroyal.org.uk

Tuesday 10 - Saturday 14 October

Richmond Theatre

atgtickets.com/shows/a-voyage-round-my-father/richmond-theatre/

Tuesday 17 - Saturday 21 October

Cambridge Arts Theatre

cambridgeartstheatre.com/whats-on/voyage-round-my-father

Tuesday 24 - Saturday 28 October

Cardiff New Theatre

newtheatrecardiff.co.uk/Online/a-voyage-round-my-father-cardiff-2023

Tuesday 31 October - Saturday 4 November

Malvern Festival Theatre

malvern-theatres.co.uk/'s=voyage

Tuesday 7 - Saturday 11 November

Chichester Festival Theatre (Public booking opens 16 September)

cft.org.uk/events/a-voyage-round-my-father

Tuesday 14 - Saturday 18 November

Nottingham Theatre Royal

trch.co.uk/whats-on/a-voyage-round-my-father