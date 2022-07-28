Rufus Kampa, Rebecca Nardin and Tabitha Knowles to Star in LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL at the Minack Theatre

The Broadway musical 'Little Women the Musical', following the adventures of the four March Sisters Meg, Jo, Beth and Amy, will begin a run at the world famous open air Minack Theatre in Cornwall from Monday 2 August - Saturday 6 August.



Featured in the production are Rufus Kampa and Rebecca Nardin, who played Adrian and Pandora in 'The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole' in the West End. And taking on on the role of Josephine March - created on Broadway by Sutton Foster - will be Tabitha Knowles, who played Lisa James in 'The Boy In The Dress' at The Royal Shakespeare Company, as well as playing Blousey Brown in the Lyric Hammersmith production of 'Bugsy Malone'.



'Little Women' is based on the classic novel by Louisa May Alcott with an amazing score by the Grammy Award Winner Jason Howland with book and lyrics by Allan Knee and Mindi Dickstein.



It is produced by Matthew Chandler on behalf of The British Theatre Academy, who have had major success with annual summer seasons of productions in the West End and Off West End in London since 2013.



Recent BTA critically acclaimed successes include 'Bring It On', '13 The Musical' and 'Once On This Island' at Southwark Playhouse. These helped launch the careers of Max Harwood ('Everybody's Talking About Jamie') Sam Tutty ('Dear Evan Hansen') Isabella Pappas (Disney's 'The Villains of Valley View') Luck Chadwick-Patel ('Legally Blonde') Billy Nevers ('& Juliet') and Chrissie Bhima ('Whistle Down The Wind').



The Minack Theatre has been voted the most beautiful outdoor theatre in the world and will be featured in the up and coming movie 'The Fishermans' Friends'.



To book tickets please visit www.minack.com