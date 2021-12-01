Royal Opera House Announces Casting Changes for Upcoming Performances

The Royal Opera House has recently had to alter some of the cast for their upcoming performances.

Oksana Lyniv will now conduct the full run of Tosca which opens on 8 December, replacing Francesco Ivan Ciampa who was due to conduct the performances on 11 (matinee), 14 and 17 December.

Lithuanian bass-baritone Kostas Smoriginas has withdrawn from Lohengrin. The role of Telramund will now be performed by American bass baritone Craig Colclough, who made his ROH debut in the 2017/18 Season as Pistol (Falstaff).

Italian bass-baritone Ildebrando D'Arcangelo has withdrawn from May 2022 performances of Don Pasquale. The title role will now be performed by Italian baritone Lucio Gallo (3, 6, 9 May), who made his Royal Opera debut in 1991 as Figaro (Le nozze di Figaro) and has since sung many roles for the Opera Company. These include Iago (Otello), Leporello (Don Giovanni), Simon Boccanegra (Simon Boccanegra) and Scarpia (Tosca).

For performances on 12, 18 and 20 May, Welsh bass-baritone Bryn Terfel will reprise the title role he last performed, to critical acclaim, at ROH in 2019.

All other casts remain unchanged.

Please note that all ROH performances and participating artists are subject to change due to Covid-19 restrictions.