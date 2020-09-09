Royal Albert Hall Launches Public Appeal For Donations

The venue has reportedly lost over £18 million in income since March.

The Royal Albert Hall has launched a public appeal for donations due to the financial distress of the health crisis, OperaWire reports.

The venue has reportedly lost over £18 million in income since March, and it is not eligible for the emergency grants included in the government's £1.57 billion rescue fund.

"Six months on from enforced closure, and circa £18m down in lost income, we are not eligible for any of the Government's emergency grants," Craig Hassall, CEO of the Royal Albert Hall, said in the statement. "This leaves us in an extremely perilous position, with no way of replacing our lost income, apart from a government loan which may or may not materialize."

"The Royal Albert Hall now faces a bleak future unless it can secure not only a repayable Government loan but also urgent donations to plug our current £20m shortfall," he said.

Read more on OperaWire.

