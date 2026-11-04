Ross Harding to Perform Lowestoft Show at The Seagull

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South African-born, UK-based artist Ross Harding returns to Suffolk on Sunday 15th November 2026 at Seagull Theatre in Lowestoft.

The afternoon matinee performance will start at 2.30pm and is part of The Blues Shadows 2026 UK Tour which showcases Ross's powerful Dark Blues sound.

The date follows an exciting year for Ross which has seen him interviewed by Blues In Britain Magazine, Suffolk Sound Radio, The Edward Fowler Show, Celeb Savant alongside extensive global radio airplay on BBC Radio 2 Blues Show, WDNF Philly and Rock Radio UK amongst others.

The Seagull is a small not for profit community theatre in Pakefield, Lowestoft, which plays host to a regular stream of local talent, regional and national touring theatre companies and a vibrant selection of classes and community events.

The Seagull is run by volunteers, supported by three permanent staff members. The venue is no stranger to Rock music with productions of Queen's We Will Rock You and electrifying sibling duo The Molotovs having performed there previously.

Ticket links and details can be found below.

'The thing which sets Ross Harding apart from his contemporaries, is the primal and primitive feel of his songs, his voice and his playing.' – Taken from Album Review by Andy Sharrocks of Get Ready To Rock

''Me & Lucifer,' with its train track rhythm and heavy acoustic boogie, is a great example of Ross Harding's ability to take a more traditional blues style and give it a darker, modern edge.' – Taken from an album review by Ross Muir of Fabrications HQ

Date: Sunday 15th November 2026 (2.30pm Start)

Venue Address: The Seagull Theatre Lowestoft, Morton Rd, Pakefield, Lowestoft NR33 0JH

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