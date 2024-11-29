Robert Carsen's Contemporary AIDA Returns to the Royal Opera

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This January, Robert Carsen’s production of Aida will return to The Royal Opera. In this contemporary staging, Carsen reimagines the conflict between love and duty and personal and political desire in a totalitarian state, strikingly relevant for our times.

This production premiered in 2022. This will be its first revival, conducted by Daniel Oren and with an outstanding cast led by Anna Pirozzi (Aida), Riccardo Massi (Radames), Ekaterina Semenchuk (Amneris) and Amartuvshin Enkhbat (Amonasro). Alexander Köpeczi performs the role of Ramfis, with George Andguladze and Khayakazi Madlala making their Royal Opera debuts as the King of Egypt and the High Priestess respectively. Andrés Presno returns to the role of the Messenger.

Carsen’s oppressive staging is brought together by set designer Miriam Buether, alongside Costume Designer Annemarie Woods, lighting designer Peter van Praet in collaboration with Carsen, and video designer Duncan McLean. Choreography is provided by Rebecca Howell.

