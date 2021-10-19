Riverside Studios Announce Further Programming For Their Autumn/winter Season

Riverside Studios today announce further programming for their Autumn/Winter season - including the multi-award nominated multimedia journey from ChewBoy Productions DJ Bazzer's Year 6 Disco written by Georgie Bailey, to run 16 - 20 November 2021. Onyx Productions' supercharged urban circus 360 ALLSTARS featuring a stellar international cast including two-time world champion BMX Flatlander Pete Sore and world champion break-dancer B-Boy Leerok directed by award-winning master musician Gene Peterson also joins the line up from 21 December - 8 January 2022.

Creative Director Rachel Tackley said today, "We're looking forward to celebrating Christmas and welcoming in the new year slightly less traditionally at Riverside. 360 Allstars will absolutely be the family-friendly, high energy boost we'll all be needing! Wrapped around that we're planning loads of other treats over the next few months - a mixture of performance and cinema that will help set the tone for an innovative and adventurous 2022."

ChewBoy Productions presents

DJ Bazzer's Year 6 Disco

Written by Georgie Bailey, performed by Jack Sunderland

16 - 20 November at 7.30pm

Director: Mike Cottrell; Sound Design: Lucy Betts; DJ Consultant: Gaia Ahuja;

Lighting: Chloe Stally-Gibson

Baz is the resident DJ of Brigdale Primary. Next week, it's the Year 6 Leavers Disco: the biggest gig of the year. With a might setlist of early-noughties bangers cued up, Baz is raring to go for the event of a lifetime. That is, until their old school rival barges his way back onto the scene, forcing Baz to recollect the things he'd kept buried for years, and face up to moments in his past that will define his future...

Join Baz in the multi-award nominated multimedia, solo adventure of the century: DJ BAZZER's YEAR 6 DISCO, exploring childhood dreams that never wake up and the things that keep you up at night through a journey of Magaluf rooftop raves, hospital wards and the glow stick laden school halls of years gone by.

Georgie Bailey is an award-winning writer and producer of ChewBoy Productions. As a playwright, his credits include Gorger, The Fibster, Tethered, These Things That Burn, Tadpoles, Feel More, EUAN, Drag Me Out, Rash, The Universe, Ladies and Gentlemen.

Jack Sunderland is an actor, facilitator, and drama coach. His theatre credits include Lone Star Diner (Omnibus Theatre), Drag Me Out (Hen and Chickens), The Universe, Ladies and Gentlemen (Theatre N16), 31 Hours (Bunker Theatre), and Punkplay (Southwark Playhouse).

Mike Cottrell is a director. His theatre credits include Snowflakes (Old Red Lion Theatre) and Lone Star Diner (Omnibus Theatre). As an assistant director, his work includes The Lost Boy: Peter Pan (Pleasance Theatre), The Toxic Avenger: The Musical (Arts Theatre), A Haunting (Vault Festival), Boy With Beer (King's Head Theatre), Bonnie and Clyde (Etcetera Theatre), and Dracula (Arts Theatre).

Content Advisory: Contains strong language and heavily emotional scenes exploring anxiety.

Oynx Productions presents

360 ALLSTARS

Directed by Gene Peterson

21 December - 8 January 2022

Cast: Peter Sore (BMX Flatlander), B-Boy Leerok and B-Boy Sette (Break dancers), Bavo Delbeke (Basketball Freestyler), Rowan Thomas (Roue Cyr Wheel), and Beau Monga (MC and Beatboxer)

A phenomenal physical performance exploring all forms of rotation, 360 ALLSTARS connects the street with the elite to deliver a supercharged urban circus. Boasting a stellar international cast, including the two-time World Champion BMX Flatlander, two World Champion break-dancers, an internationally acclaimed basketball freestyler, and a World Record holding roue cyr artist, 360 ALLSTARS is a spectacular fusion of the extraordinary artistry that emerges from street culture.

Add to this a stunning live soundtrack delivered by NZ's 'X Factor' Winner, Beau Monga, and award-winning master musician, Gene Peterson, coupled with spectacular video projections, 360 ALLSTARS is as aurally exciting as it is visually astounding. A magnificent, colourful & astonishing expression of a generation that has reinvented the circus, 360 ALLSTARS is a revolutionary production that will leave you dizzy with excitement!

Gene Peterson is the creator and director of 360 ALLSTARS and is one of Australia's leading musicians. He is a percussionist, composer, and pianist. As a drummer he has toured extensively across Australia, Europe, Asia, America and The Middle East, winning numerous awards and competitions including The Billy Hyde's National Drum Play Offs. He is also a renowned producer and composer and has been commissioned to write scores for symphony orchestras and Broadway.

Learn more at www.riversidestudios.co.uk.