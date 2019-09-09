Richard Shelton's SINATRA: RAW to Embark on UK Tour

Solo powerhouse Sinatra: RAW is a show that is gripping theatre as much as stunning music - Richard Shelton will convince you that Frank Sinatra is actually in the room!



You are invited to Palm Springs, California, 1971. Frank Sinatra faces retirement. The air is electric and the crowd jockey for position at Sinatra's last intimate show. But times are changing as the Rolling Stones and David Bowie dominate the charts. Sinatra's blue eyes are bloodshot and his face craggy with booze, cigarettes and memories. Things take an unexpected turn when he drinks "One for My Baby" too many. This is the 2am Sinatra you dream of meeting. Dangerous. Unpredictable. Brilliant.



Sinatra: RAW is produced by James Seabright by arrangement with Mike Leigh for MLA Talent.

Richard Shelton, who wrote and performs in Sinatra: RAW, is one of the world's most acclaimed Sinatra interpreters. Cast as Sinatra in the hard-hitting drama Rat Pack Confidential in the West End, his gritty portrayal won Richard a 'Best Actor in a Leading Role' nomination from the Manchester Evening News Theatre Awards and international acclaim. Richard has since performed for British and European royalty, with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, the BBC Concert Orchestra, for Sir Elton John and on TV and in movies including I Capture the Castle. Aged 50, Richard fulfilled another dream and moved to LA where he worked alongside Sinatra's musicians and produced and starred in A Very Good Year, celebrating Sinatra's centenary. They joined him again on recording his debut US album, Lost and Found at LA's Capitol Studios, due for release in January 2019. Best known to UK TV audiences as the charmingly murderous Dr. Adam Forsythe in TV's Emmerdale, his US TV roles include Jane the Virgin and House of Lies and he was twice nominated Best Supporting Actor in the horror movie, Do Not Disturb. Other recent movie roles include Brash Young Turks, the Japanese cult WW2 film Joker Game and Palau, shot in Argentina. Richard's one-man cabaret, Sinatra and Me, has played to packed houses across the world.





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You