Revel Puck's Winter Festival Comes to Walthamstow for Christmas

Revel Puck’s Winter Festival will take over Walthamstow’s Fellowship Square this December offering live circus entertainment for adults and children over the festive period. East London born The Revel Puck Circus’s lavish Spiegeltent will host two circus shows throughout the holiday season: a reimagining of the classic fairy tale The Ugly Duckling: A Circus Story for children and families, and the return of Revel Pucks favourite THE RUCKUS, an acrobatic, aerial spectacular full of punk spirit for audiences of all ages. Alongside circus entertainment, the Winter Festival will also feature food from local vendors and a cozy indoor bar for showgoers stocked with warming winter favorites. The festival, supported by Waltham Forest Council is open from 12th December to 5th January with daytime and evening performances as well as special performances on Christmas Eve, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

THE RUCKUS is a celebratory circus show for everyone led by a cast of female performers. This Winter, Nancy is hosting a party under the Spiegeltent, and everyone is invited. The guests have arrived early. Quick. All hands on deck! Nancy sends some of her absurdly talented friends out to entertain her guests while she finalises her outfit. THE RUCKUS is a patchwork of punk spirit, featuring strong women, human-sized balloons, breathtaking acrobatics, and powerful aerial skills, all within Revel Pucks’ signature welcoming and cheeky atmosphere.

Last performed on New Year’s Day this year in Walthamstow, this reimagined version stars acrobatic clown Arielle Lauzon, renowned for her mesh of floor acrobatics and clowning ability. Lauzon was previously lead clown in Revel Pucks’ Nose Dive Assembly and The Wing Scuffle Spectacular. She’s joined by talented circus performers Jackie Le, Ash Meyer, Kasyema Mulinge and Becky Robins.

A reimagining of the classic coming-of-age tale with an acrobatic twist, The Ugly Duckling: A Circus Story brings together the best of circus and storytelling to produce an energetic and hilarious yet heartwarming family-friendly experience. This original production of The Ugly Duckling is Revel Puck’s newest creation featuring some of the country’s best circus talent premiering at the Winter Festival for all ages.

Artistic Director of The Revel Puck Circus, Luke Hallgarten said “Revel Pucks was born in Waltham Forest, and we’re overjoyed to be coming home this Winter to share moments of joy and connection with our community. We’ll be premiering our new family show and a really exciting new version of THE RUCKUS. We are delighted to be continuing our partnership with Waltham Forest council to offer training, mentorship and work placements for local young people and I can’t wait to continue working with the community groups who we will be sharing the space with this season.

“We’ve worked so hard to handpick cast, staff and vendors from the exceptional talent pool in East London and we’ve been delighted to partner with Waltham Forest Council to deliver this incredible event for the Walthamstow community.”

The Revel Puck Circus is a circus company that creates fresh, contemporary circus for new audiences. Founded in East London, Revel Pucks is a young and dynamic company, striving to do and see circus differently. Their work is based on the principle that to create work of universal appeal does not mean a sacrifice of artistic integrity or dramaturgical depth. It is possible to make work that is both poignant and joyful, that can resonate deeply whilst bringing joy and laughter to the faces of all. They are incredibly passionate about ensuring that what they do is of real benefit to local communities. From creative output of exceptional circus that is accessible to people of all ages and backgrounds to community engagement programmes.





