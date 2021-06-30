Remaining Performances Of Alfred Fagon's THE DEATH OF A BLACK MAN at Hampstead Theatre Cancelled

Hampstead Theatre has announced that all remaining performances of The Death of a Black Man (due to run until 10 July) have been cancelled.

This is due to an injury to a cast member which has been aggravated in the course of the run. Following medical advice, the company has decided that they should close the production early.

All ticketholders for remaining performances will be contacted and offered the choice of either a full refund or credit for a future Hampstead production.

The Death of a Black Man, directed by Dawn Walton, former Artistic Director of Eclipse Theatre Company, began on 28 May and was set to run until 10 July 2021.

Nickcolia King-N'da, Natalie Simpson and Toyin Omari-Kinch performed in this new production which originally premiered at the theatre in 1975. 46 years on, this rare revival from the Black British playwriting canon, raises many of the same questions we face today surrounding identity, capitalism and sexual politics.