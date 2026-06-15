Regent's Park Open Air Theatre Reveals 2026 Theatre Dance Lab Choreographers and Showcase
Nicola Mac and Taylor Walker join the programme, mentored by artistic director Drew McOnie.
Regent's Park Open Air Theatre has announced the return of their artist development programme for early-career musical theatre choreographers, Theatre Dance Lab. Nicola Mac and Taylor Walker are this year's Theatre Dance Lab choreographers. A showcase will be held on the afternoon of Friday 18 September 2026.
The Theatre Dance Lab is an artist development programme set up to nurture and elevate the next generation of musical theatre choreographers. The initiative supports two of the country's finest emerging dance makers who specialise in work for musicals, through mentoring, creative access, industry connections and the opportunity to present a showcase of their work. Last year's inaugural choreographers were Tinovimbanashe Sibanda and Rhys Wilkinson.
This public event will showcase three performance pieces from each choreographer following a two-week development period with a cohort of professional dancers, interspersed with moments of 'in conversation' with Artistic Director Drew McOnie.
Drew McOnie, Artistic Director said today, “I'm thrilled that Theatre Dance Lab is returning for a second year; bringing the work of up-and-coming musical theatre choreographers to the Regent's Park Open Air Theatre stage. We are extremely grateful for the generous support of The Dorfman Foundation and the Garrick Charitable Trust in making this programme possible. Following a thorough recruitment process that saw just under 50 choreographers apply for the scheme, I'm so excited to see what Nicola Mac and Taylor Walker present in their showcase; two outstanding choreographers that we are truly proud to support.”
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