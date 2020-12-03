Reading Rep Theatre Announces Christmas Sound Installation And New Podcast

Reading Rep Theatre today announces 'Twas The Night Before Christmas, a sound installation for the Twilight Trail in Reading's iconic Forbury Gardens and Abbey Ruins, from 8 December - 3 January 2021. This comes as the company is nearing the end of its capital project to create a permanent home in Reading, having raised over £1,000,000 - a journey that Artistic Director Paul Stacey and Executive Director Nick Thompson are discussing in the new podcast Pre Show Drinks.

'Twas The Night Before Christmas tells Clement Clarke Moore's timeless poem in an audio score created by community performers and professional actors during lockdown. The sound installation is directed by Chris Cuming, with Sound Design by Peter Malkin, and features Rick Romero, and will be part of Reading's inaugural Twilight Trail - a festive trail full of sparkles and illuminations through Forbury Gardens and Abbey Ruins. Listen to a preview of the installation here.

As Reading Rep Theatre looks to open its new arts hub in Spring 2021, Artistic Director Paul Stacey and Executive Director Nick Thompson have begun reflecting on their journey in the new podcast Pre Show Drinks, hosted by BBC radio presenter Nick Barraclough. In episodes currently available online, they discuss the backstory of Reading Rep Theatre, and the challenges of establishing a young ambitious company, from which shows to programme, to where to park the audience's cars. Episodes are released monthly and are available here.

Paul Stacey today said, "We are thrilled to be able to create work in any format this Christmas. We are excited to be working with a community chorus of students (who were able to perform in an educational bubble) and a professional actor, to record a rich and festive soundscape. While we can't experience live performance quite yet, I hope this will give audiences a sense of the quality of work they can expect from us when we open next year."

The new Reading Rep Theatre arts hub will include a 168-seat theatre, a permanent education and learning centre, backstage areas, new front of house facilities, and a café/bar. The building is being converted from a 1927 Salvation Army building by Total Projects, and is designed by David Hughes, the architect of the award-winning Park Theatre.

Fundraising for Reading Rep Theatre is ongoing, for more information and to donate, please visit https://www.readingrep.com/support-us/new-theatre/

