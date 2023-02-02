Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Radical Ticket Pricing Announced For THE FUEL CRISIS At The REP

The REP has announced two productions, with a new pricing structure conceived to ensure everyone can afford to enjoy theatre AND still heat their homes.

Feb. 02, 2023  

Since the end of the first lockdown multi-award-winning director Phil Willmott's THE REP has been at the forefront of rethinking every aspect of how theatre is made and marketed in the new climate.

For many, this year's soaring fuel bills will make buying theatre tickets impossible. So today, The REP has announced two productions, with a new pricing structure conceived to ensure everyone can afford to enjoy theatre AND still heat their homes.

The Wizard of Oz and The Doll's House Marriage

Our early evening, half-term, family show THE WIZARD OF OZ is free for up to four kids accompanied by a paying adult and anyone accessing food banks and subsidised school meals.

For older audiences, tickets for THE DOLL'S HOUSE MARRIAGE, a new adaptation of Ibsen's classic drama A Doll's House, are available on a pay-what-you-can basis and are free to anyone accessing food banks and subsidised school meals.

THE WIZARD OF OZ sees the return of our pioneering TREASURE FOREVER programme. Originally conceived for our production of Treasure Island, TREASURE FOREVER OZ allows anyone booking tickets the option of additionally donating the cost of a copy of L. Frank Baum's original novel via an Amazon wish list. The books are then distributed free to younger audience members at the end of certain performances to take away and keep, encouraging reading as a life-long pleasure.

THE WIZARD OF OZ

based on the books by L. Frank Baum.

Young Dorothy Gale and her dog Toto are swept away by a tornado from their Kansas farm to the magical Land of Oz. As they journey along the yellow brick road in search of the Wizard, they meet some new friends. But not everyone is friendly and helpful. Join them as they outsmart the Wicked Witch of the West en route to the Emerald City and a wizard who could make their dreams come true.

PERFORMANCE DATES/TIMES

Thursday 9th - Sunday 12th February at 5pm

Tuesday 14th - Sunday 19th February at 5pm

Matinees Saturday 18th & Sunday 19th at 3pm

Thursday 23rd - Sunday 26th February at 5pm

Matinees Saturday 25th & Sunday 26th at 3pm

THE HITHE, 71-75 ALBION STREET, ROTHERHITHE, SE16 7JA

(new green building directly opposite Rotherhithe Station, Zone 2)

FULL DETAILS & TICKETS FROM: WWW.MYPLAYHOUSE.UK

THE DOLL'S HOUSE MARRIAGE

freely adapted for the company by Lisa Kuma from Henrik Ibsen's classic A Doll's House.

It's midsummer's eve, Norway 1946, one year on from the end of Nazi occupation.

Perfect housewife Nora is excitedly preparing a concert performance of Beethoven's 9th symphony to celebrate her town's liberation and her husband Torvald's appointment as Director of the all-powerful municipal bank.

But this is a marriage and a community riven with mistrust and division. As Torvald lifts the lid on wartime corruption Nora herself must grow up very quickly as a tiny misstep threatens to bring her charmed life crashing down around her.

This deliciously dark tale of deceit, dominance and money's destructive power in our lives asks how much it would cost to leave past mistakes behind and start afresh.

The perfect introduction to Ibsen's masterpiece for newcomers and an intriguing reimagining for those who know the play well.

PERFORMANCE DATES/TIMES

Thursday 9th - Sunday 12th February at 7.30pm

Tuesday 14th - Sunday 19th February at 7.30pm

Thursday 23rd - Sunday 26th February at 7.30pm

THE HITHE, 71-75 ALBION STREET, ROTHERHITHE, SE16 7JA

(new green building directly opposite Rotherhithe Station, Zone 2)

WWW.MYPLAYHOUSE.UK




