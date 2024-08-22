Rachel Tucker Comes to the Corn Exchange Newbury in September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On Sunday 15 September, Olivier Nominated Actress Rachel Tucker will visit the Corn Exchange Newbury with her brand-new show The ‘I’m Home’ Tour. Rachel originated the role of ‘Annette/Cap Beverly Bass’ in the London production of Come From Away, at The Phoenix Theatre and was then asked to join the show’s production on Broadway, as a result her and her family have been living in New York for the last two years but have now returned home to the UK.



Rachel is undoubtedly best known for her inspiring interpretation of ‘Elphaba’ in London’s West End production of Wicked at the Apollo Theatre. After playing the role for three years and over one thousand performances she became the show’s longest running consecutive ‘Green Witch’ and thereafter was honoured to play the role for another year on Broadway at the Gershwin Theatre.



Rachel’s Irish charm will immediately put audiences at ease as she delves into her extraordinary career during this new tour, with both fascinating and often hilarious stories, from a 9-year-old singing sensation to belting on Broadway.



Belfast to London’s West End, to Broadway and back, Rachel will sing songs from the musicals she has starred in, such as Sunset Boulevard, Wicked, Come From Away, We Will Rock You, along with a selection of original interpretations of the greatest musical artists we have come to know and love - Barbra Streisand, Judy Garland and maybe even the great Tina Turner for that end of the show party feeling!

Rachel Tucker: The ‘I’m Home’ Tour will be at the Corn Exchange Newbury on Sunday 15 September at 7.30pm. Tickets £27.25 (£57.25 VIP meet and greet tickets are available). To book tickets or for more information please visit www.cornexchangenew.com or call 01635 522733.

Comments