The concert is on 23 November.

Oct. 24, 2022  

RUAH: THREE THOUSAND REALMS IN A SINGLE MOMENT OF LIFE Comes to King's Place Next Month

Composer and Creator Jeremy Arden will present his signature concert Ruah: Three Thousand Realms in a Single Moment of Life at King's Place, London, on 23rd November 20:00.

This immersive multimedia concert brings together live intimate chamber music with electronic textures combined with live-mixed video imagery to take audiences on a psychological, spiritual and mystical journey.

Jeremy Arden is a composer and teacher living in Oxford. His work includes concert music, film music, chamber ensembles, ballet and opera performed in leading venues around the world.

Praise for Jeremy Arden: "The show stealer is Jeremy Arden's Bayo's Way for electronic tuba and ensemble. Electricity and metal might seem a dangerous combination...but if you ever wanted to hear a brass ensemble sound funky, now's your chance." - Rick Jones Evening Standard

This signature concert is an expression shaped by both Jeremy's Jewish ethnicity and culture and his Buddhist practice as a follower of the Lotus Sutra (the final and definitive teaching of the historical Buddha Shakyamuni).

Through the melodic inflections of Klezmer modes and inspired by poetry from Dan Pagis Jeremy reflects on his Jewish ancestry through the RUAH: the breath, conveying the sound which touches us inside and connects us to all living beings, our environment and the mystical. His Buddhist beliefs are also at the source of his music, illustrated by the ancient theory of 'Three thousand realms in a single moment of life' which explores the human psyche and the nature of 'being', echoed through a soundscape of ancient rhythmic chants and prayers.

Jeremy combines these elements of his own life to lead us on an emotional journey from a primal birth, of ego, anger, animality and hunger, through to wisdom and humanity. From a dramatic aria where the four versions of hell are presented we are led towards a final message of hope joy and bliss.

Alongside the vocal wizardry of Lore Lixenberg, RUAH brings together musicians from across the globe including Timothée Botbol (cello and electronics) Poppy Bedoe (clarinet) Cameron Johnson (trumpet) Angela wai-Nok Hui (percussion) Ilya Chetverikov (piano/keyboard) Maki Sekiya (piano/keyboard) Leo Appel (violin) Sophia Prodanova (violin) Otoha Tabata (viola) Hugh Mackay (cello) and Lynette Quek (video artist).

Jeremy says:

"Ruah is a special signature concert, a focal moment in my work, a retrospective that makes sense of my life's journey.

in short, this piece is based on my heritage, my spiritual beliefs, how I live my life and how my mind works to piece music together. It comes out of a sense of me wanting to do something 'different', making chamber music into something a little bit more unconventional 'now' and unique. What I'd love to do is draw people into chamber music in a very new and exploratory way.

For want of a better phrase this for me, is a kind of 'Hymn of hope' I would just love to think that audiences will go away thinking 'wow that was a journey'"

Tickets are on-sale now for this unique and exciting signature concert book at www.kingsplace.co.uk



