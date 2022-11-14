Rosie Jones to Embark on her First UK Tour

Rosie Jones is embarking on her FIRST EVER UK tour and, boy, she is EXCITED. Join Rosie as she ponders whether she is a national treasure, a little prick, or somewhere inbetween! This show is guaranteed to be full of unapologetic cheekiness, nonsensical fun and unadulterated JOY from the triple threat herself.

Best known for her hit travel series Trip Hazard and Mission: Accessible, and for numerous appearances on shows The Last Leg, 8 Out of 10 Cats, Cats Does Countdown, Hypothetical, Mock the Week, The Ranganation and Joe Lycett's Got Your Back, to name just a few!

Rosie Jones: Triple Threat will be touring March-June 2023