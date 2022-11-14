Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Rosie Jones to Embark on her First UK Tour

Tickets for Rosie Jones: Triple Threat go on sale Monday 14 November

Nov. 14, 2022  
Rosie Jones is embarking on her FIRST EVER UK tour and, boy, she is EXCITED. Join Rosie as she ponders whether she is a national treasure, a little prick, or somewhere inbetween! This show is guaranteed to be full of unapologetic cheekiness, nonsensical fun and unadulterated JOY from the triple threat herself.

Best known for her hit travel series Trip Hazard and Mission: Accessible, and for numerous appearances on shows The Last Leg, 8 Out of 10 Cats, Cats Does Countdown, Hypothetical, Mock the Week, The Ranganation and Joe Lycett's Got Your Back, to name just a few!

Rosie Jones: Triple Threat will be touring March-June 2023




From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre and opera. She is a... (read more about this author)


