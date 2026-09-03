THE NATURE OF FORGETTING Adds Tour Dates for 10th Anniversary

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Theatre Re has announced further UK and international dates for its landmark 10th anniversary tour of its award-winning production The Nature of Forgetting. Following its opening at Hackney Empire this October, the production will tour the UK before travelling to China, returning in spring 2027 for newly announced dates at Queen's Theatre Hornchurch, Leeds Playhouse and Storyhouse Chester.

First created in 2017, The Nature of Forgetting has become one of Theatre Re's defining works, combining its distinctive visual storytelling with original live music. The production follows Tom, a man living with early on-set dementia, as he prepares for his 55th birthday and finds himself swept through fragments of his past. Breathtaking and explosive, The Nature of Forgetting has captured audiences' hearts worldwide. The production has been performed more than 200 times across 17 countries, with this anniversary tour taking it across the UK, China, Korea and then onto the US in 2027 and 2028.

With no spoken dialogue, The Nature of Forgetting beautifully explores memories, relationships and loss. Developed in collaboration with neuroscience professor Kate Jeffery and the Alzheimer's Society, the production offers a carefully researched and deeply human portrayal of what remains when memories fade. The tour is also being presented in collaboration with Dementia UK. Admiral Nurses will join selected post-show discussions, alongside local neuroscientists, providing audiences opportunities to learn further about early-onset dementia and memory loss. The National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) and Join Dementia Research are collaborating with Theatre Re to raise awareness of the production through their networks.

Guillaume Pigé, Founder and Artistic Director of Theatre Re, comments: 'It is quite rare to be given the privilege of spending so much time with a single piece of work, and to be able to come back to it again and again; to question it, challenge it and continue to enrich it through encounters with new performers, collaborators and audiences. That restless process of exploration and refinement has played a key part in shaping Theatre Re's performance language. Over ten years with The Nature of Forgetting, we have learnt to be more precise, articulate and specific, and in turn have become more confident in how movement, music and design can come together to tell stories. Each new collaboration has challenged us to look again at what we do and why we do it, revealing new possibilities within the piece and within our practice. We would not be the company we are today without The Nature of Forgetting.'

Tour Dates

8th October 2026 – Hackney Empire, 291 Mare Street, London E8 1EJ

13th–15th October 2026 – Jersey Opera House, Gloucester Street, St Helier, Jersey JE2 3QR

9th–10th November 2026 – Curve Leicester, Rutland Street, Leicester, LE1 1SB

11th–12th November 2026 – BEAM Hertford, The Wash, Hertford, SG14 1PS

Training Intensive

19th–23rd October 2026 – Shoreditch Town Hall, 380 Old Street, London, EC1V 9LT

Spring Tour Dates

11th–12th February 2027 – Queen's Theatre, Billet Lane, Hornchurch, RM11 1QT – On sale soon

24th–25th February 2027 – Leeds Playhouse, Playhouse Square, Quarry Hill, Leeds, LS2 7UP – On sale soon

3rd–4th March 2027 – The Storyhouse, Hunter Street, Chester, CH1 2AR

International Dates

18th September – 29th November 2026 – Sejong Center for Performing Arts, S Theater, Seoul, South Korea

25th–26th November 2026 – Shanghai Jasmine Theatre, Shanghai, China – On sale soon

28th–29th November 2026 – Nantong Grand Theatre, Nantong, China – On sale soon

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