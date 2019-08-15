REDEMPTION Comes to the Drayton Arms Theatre

Moontide Theatre present Redemption at Drayton Arms Theatre, September 18th-21st at 7:30pm.

After a sold out run at Katzpace, Redemption returns to the stage at The Drayton Arms Theatre. Jess and Faye, flatmates who met in their first year at Manchester University, navigate working life, friends and relationships. Love and perception are questioned as relationships are tested with new information and old memories.

Written and directed by LAMDA Foundation graduate Emily Shanks, Redemption explores the effects an event can have as people move on and try to leave the past behind. A focus was made on a naturalistic and honest telling of a tragic story that audiences will definitely feel moved and challenged by.

Starring two LAMDA Foundation graduates, Grace Martin and Molly Marr-Johnson alongside IAG talent Jordan Wilks and Drama Centre Foundation graduate Nicholas Marrast-Lewis who push themselves to honour this gripping story.

Ticket link: https://www.thedraytonarmstheatre.co.uk/tickets/redemption

Ticket prices: £12 / £8 concession





