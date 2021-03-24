Queen's Theatre Hornchurch Reopens Its Doors In Late May!

Queen's Theatre Hornchurch will reopen its doors to the public on Monday 17 May 2021 (subject to the Government's Roadmap).

The new season of produced work at Queen's Theatre Hornchurch gets underway with a new production of Tim Firth's hit comedy Neville's Island, from 20 May - 12 June and 22 June - 3 July 2021 (socially distanced seating will remain in place at least throughout May and June).

Four out-of-condition clueless middle managers are forced on the outdoor awayday from hell. Shipwrecked, wrapped in thick fog and cut off from civilisation with one cold sausage between them, Gordon, Angus, Roy and the hapless Neville‎ are about to experience the misadventure of their lives...

From the critically acclaimed Tim Firth, writer of Calendar Girls, The Band and Our House. This fresh new production of an award nominated West End comedy, is the perfect entertainment to welcome audiences safely back to live theatre, on their doorstep this summer.

From 30 July - 21 August 2021, the main stage will be filled with all the best of Essex pop throughout the heart of the summer as the postponed premiere of Love Letters, a brand-new jukebox musical, promises audiences an unmissable post Lockdown treat. It is the next step in the Theatre's Essex on Stage programme, an ambitious new two year programme led by Queen's Theatre Hornchurch and made possible by the generous support of The Clothworkers' Foundation, championing positive notions of Essex, celebrating theatre made by working class people and raising aspirations for emerging artists from Essex and Outer East London.

In early autumn 2021, Romford-born David Eldridge (In Basildon) returns home with a 'gorgeous new play' (Independent) that takes a touching look at the first fragile moments of risking your heart and taking a chance. This tender‎ and funny critically acclaimed smash hit received its world premiere at The National Theatre before transferring to the West End. Beginning is being revived and relaunched by Queen's Theatre Hornchurch from 3 - 18 September 2021.

Details of the rest of the Autumn 2021 season of productions, including a newly commissioned play, will be unveiled in late June 2021.

Finally, tickets are on sale for our traditional family pantomime Aladdin returning to Hornchurch this Christmas.

The Theatre is also offering a range of socially distanced comedy, dance and family guest shows throughout May and June 2021. Acts such as comedy favourites Scared Scriptless, Bring the Laughter, Queen's Theatre Comedy Club and Shake It Up Theatre - the improvised Shakespeare show. Children aged 4 - 13 can join the Mad Science team for an exciting journey through the world of Chemistry! For dance enthusiasts the Theatre are hosting Ballet Central - the renowned company of young graduate dancers. The annual National Theatre Connections Festival, celebrating young people and theatre-making also takes to the main stage. Queen's Theatre Hornchurch will be showcasing new work from local artist Maria Ferguson with Essex Girl as part of its Outer Limits programme on its newly renamed The Other Stage, as well as continuing the sing-a-long musical for people living with dementia and their carers, Down Memory Lane.

The popular community Café will reopen, and the Theatre's impressive learning and participation programme continues with a range of online and in-person activities.

For full details about all the shows mentioned, visit queens-theatre.co.uk/whats-on or call the Box Office on 01708 443333.