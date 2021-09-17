QUEENZ Comes to Underbelly's London Wonderground

Following a sold-out debut run at last month's Edinburgh Fringe and snapped up for a performance at West End Live, the UK's most exciting new drag vocal group are coming to London Wonderground for three very special performances.

For the night out we've all been missing - Queenz are ready to, (like a prayer,) take you there. Five vocal powerhouses armed with songs, sass and plenty to say. This unapologetic, dance party night is coming home to bring London some pride and joy.

From backstreet bars to West End stars, the Queenz cast are a mix of undeniable artists who have been waiting their whole lives for this moment in the spotlight. The cast comprises Grant Jackson as Gold Queen - Bella DuBall, who recently went viral on TikTok with a Celine Dion vocal some accused him of lip syncing - it was entirely his vocal; Louis Wallond as the Rock Queen aka Billie Eyelash; Lew. Ray as the Blue Queen - Mr Van Cartier; West End performer Joshua Lovell joins the cast as the White Queen - Mis Dia Montay; and last but not least Josh Hanson takes to the stage for their first leading professional role as Pink Queen - Candy Caned. Welcome to the circus Josh!

The Queenz cast represent a mixed background of experience, all professional singers and dancers at various stages of their career - in and out of drag.

Expect an all-singing, all-dancing hour of live vocals and chat with the Queenz as they guide you through an eclectic party playlist, featuring remixed and reimagined pop anthems from The Spice Girls, Shakira, GaGa, Britney, Whitney and everything in between.

Together let's smash down social boundaries and invite the world in all its sequined glory to a non-apologetic pop party, celebrating unity, unicorns, divas and death drops.

Queenz - the show with balls comes to London Wonderground on Friday 17, Friday 24 (9pm) and Saturday 25 September (4pm). 60 minutes. Tickets from £16.50 (+£1.50 booking fee). For tickets visit: https://www.londonwonderground.co.uk/whats-on/queenz---the-show-with-balls