Punchdrunk's VIOLA'S ROOM Will Launch VIOLA'S ROOM: A CHRISTMAS TALE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Punchdrunk, the internationally-acclaimed company that pioneered the breakthrough of immersive theatre in the UK, has announced the final extension of Viola's Room, which will conclude its run at Punchdrunk's Woolwich home on 23 December.

From 31 October to 2 November Viola's Room will celebrate Halloween with a special 90s Nostalgia Weekend. At selected time slots, visitors will receive with their ticket a bespoke cocktail and exclusive access to The Prop Store bar where you'll be able to make your own 90s themed friendship bracelet and enjoy some nostalgic board games with friends.

From 20 November through to the end of the run, Viola's Room will undergo a festive transformation with the launch of Viola's Room: A Christmas Tale. Featuring Christmas music alongside other seasonal twists, visitors will be able to experience a different version of Punchdrunk's intimate, linear immersive tale.

Written by Booker Prize-shortlisted Daisy Johnson, Viola's Room reimagines Barry Pain's classic gothic mystery The Moon-Slave for a new audience. It distils two decades of Punchdrunk's immersive practice into an intimate, linear, audio-driven adventure that promises to suffuse the dreams of those who dare to follow the light.

The production is conceived, directed and designed by Artistic Director Felix Barrett, with co-direction by Associate Director Hector Harkness (One Night, Long Ago; The Third Day) and design by Casey Jay Andrews, who was part of the design team on The Burnt City. Working with Punchdrunk for the first time are Lighting Designer Simon Wilkinson (Disney's Bedknobs and Broomsticks, Vanishing Point's Metamorphosis), and Sound Designer Gareth Fry (Complicité's The Encounter; V&A's David Bowie Is, Alice: Curiouser and Curiouser and Diva exhibitions).

Comments