Punchdrunk Announces New Name For The Charitable Company: Punchdrunk Enrichment

Since 2008, Punchdrunk Enrichment, a charity creating transformational theatre for education, community and family audiences has taken its unique approach to theatre into education, communities and homes nationwide. Under the creative leadership of Peter Higgin, this Enrichment practice has included magical installations in primary schools, long form storytelling projects in care homes, family theatre productions and innovative research and development. The Enrichment work has engaged with over 100,000 people to date.

Integral to the creation of this Enrichment practice is the same commitment to high standards of design and performance that defines Punchdrunk's large-scale productions for adult audiences. From immersive literacy projects for the whole school, to teacher-led adventures such as A Small Tale - a project that aims to ignite and inspire students' passion for writing, the varying projects have a powerful impact and create unique experiences for all those involved. Most recently, Punchdrunk Enrichment introduced a new strand of work, developing free experiences for children and parents and carers to enjoy together at home. This includes Our Home Story and The Wild Visitor, which encouraged children to experience nature in a new way. Over 800 families have engaged in the project so far.

Punchdrunk Enrichment firmly believes that creativity should be at the heart of the curriculum. The charity has a proven track record working in schools, with teachers reporting a significant boost in pupil literacy skills following their engagement in projects.

Today, Punchdrunk Enrichment share their programme for 2021, including:

Two Punchdrunk Enrichment projects will feature as part of the Coventry City of Culture programme, including family theatre experience The Lost Lending Library

Free experiences Our Home Story and The Wild Visitor are available now on the Punchdrunk Enrichment website for families to enjoy at home. A new experience for families will be shared later in the year

After the successful launch of a range sell out masterclasses, more courses are planned for later in the year offering the chance to delve deeper into subjects from design, to performance and making immersive work for young audiences.

A Small Tale, part of Punchdrunk Enrichment's strand of teacher-led projects is now available to purchase for primary schools UK-wide, providing an opportunity for teachers to develop their own skills to deliver immersive experiences in the classroom.

In September a three year programme supported by the Paul Hamlyn Foundation will see Punchdrunk Enrichment engage with eight primary schools in the Royal Borough of Greenwich: a project that will track the impact of access to immersive education experiences in the long term.

The continuation of their Learning Collective, a group of London teachers who are guided by Punchdrunk Enrichment practitioners to deliver new projects, learn and apply principles and share knowledge with the wider sector.

Peter Higgin, Artistic Director of Punchdrunk Enrichment said: 'This is an exciting time for Punchdrunk Enrichment. Our new name will enable us to further expand our work bringing theatrical innovation to children, families and communities. Now, more than ever, access to creativity is crucial, and our 2021 programme aims to bring opportunities to those who need it most.'