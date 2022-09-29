Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Programme Announced for First-Ever BSL Inclusive and Accessible Arts Festival in Medway, BUP! Festival

The festival runs 1-2 October.

Register for UK Regional News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 29, 2022  
Programme Announced for First-Ever BSL Inclusive and Accessible Arts Festival in Medway, BUP! Festival

D-Live! has announced the programme for BUP! Festival, the first-ever British Sign Language (BSL)-dedicated free arts festival in Medway, curated for Deaf children and their families. When translated in BSL, BUP! represents a lot of people coming together, echoing D-Live!'s ethos and commitment to establishing accessibility for all; this will be an overarching theme for the festival.

At BUP! Festival, the team will take over Sun Pier House on Saturday 1st and Sunday 2nd October with a programme aimed to encourage and promote literacy amongst Deaf children and their families. At school, the majority of Deaf children are behind their hearing peers when it comes to language development and enjoyment of reading. The aim of the festival is to positively counteract this with a specialised programme including storytelling, art activities, film and performance to encourage improved literacy for Deaf children.

The weekend will see art and drama workshops focused on distinctive characters for participants to creatively engage with the programme. The cinema will be hosting Action, Drama & Comedy Showreels with child friendly animations. Mime, Magic & More is the live performance series which will run across the weekend the day. Alongside this there will be stalls from Riverside Gallery, BSL Community, KDCS and Medway Council. The activities have been curated and allow for engagement for children from the age of 5.

BUP! Festival will benefit Deaf children and their families in Kent and will provide them with a direct festival experience in BSL. 90% of deaf children have hearing parents and many have never met a deaf adult in their lives; BUP! Festival will provide an opportunity for audiences and Deaf children to see positive Deaf adult role models.

D-Live! have worked with Deaf children, adults and families in Medway for the last four years to promote literacy in both BSL and English language. The company has conducted this through a series of art and drama workshops led by Deaf creatives. With BUP! Festival, the team will build on this learning to set up a weekend programme based at Sun Pier House for continued access to resources for the community.


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Photos: See Rehearsal Photos From THE SOLID LIFE OF SUGAR WATER At the Orange Tree TheatrePhotos: See Rehearsal Photos From THE SOLID LIFE OF SUGAR WATER At the Orange Tree Theatre
September 28, 2022

Go inside rehearsal for Jack Thorne’s The Solid Life of Sugar Water at the Orange Tree Theatre. JMK Award Winner Indiana Lown-Collins directs Katie Erich and Adam Fenton. See photos from inside rehearsal.
Stirling's Macrobert Arts Centre Is Bringing New Perspectives Into The Light With Its Autumn SeasonStirling's Macrobert Arts Centre Is Bringing New Perspectives Into The Light With Its Autumn Season
September 28, 2022

Macrobert Arts Centre, Stirling's cultural hub, will present an Autumn season with brings new perspectives into the light to entertain and delight audiences of all ages and interests.
Extension Announced For Waleed Akhtar's 5* Hit THE P WORD At Bush TheatreExtension Announced For Waleed Akhtar's 5* Hit THE P WORD At Bush Theatre
September 28, 2022

Following audience and 5* critical acclaim, the world premiere of Waleed Akhtar's 'THE P WORD' has today released a new trailer and an extension to the run has been announced. The P Word will now end on 29 October 2022. 
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsal For THE CANTERVILLE GHOST At Southwark PlayhousePhotos: Go Inside Rehearsal For THE CANTERVILLE GHOST At Southwark Playhouse
September 28, 2022

The cast of four valiant vaudevillians has been announced for Oscar Wilde's uproarious spectacular The Canterville Ghost, which will haunt and delight audiences at the Southwark Playhouse this autumn, as part of a wider UK Tour. The gloriously ghoulish show, directed by Olivia Jacobs, is part of the 25th anniversary celebrations of the award-winning theatre company Tall Stories. See photos from inside rehearsal.
Mercury Musical Developments and Stiles + Drewe Announce 2022 Best New Song Prize FinalistsMercury Musical Developments and Stiles + Drewe Announce 2022 Best New Song Prize Finalists
September 28, 2022

Mercury Musical Developments and Stiles + Drewe announced the finalists of this year's Stiles + Drewe Best New Song Prize, which will be celebrated in concert at The Other Palace on Monday 21st November 2022.