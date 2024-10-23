Professor Brian Cox Brings HORIZONS– A 21st Century Space Odyssey To The Boch Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Professor Brian Cox has announced that he is bringing his acclaimed live show Horizons – A 21st Century Space Odyssey to the US for a string of dates in 2025, concluding a sell-out, world-recording breaking tour which has already taken in shows across the UK, Europe, Australia and Asia.



Having sold upwards of 400,000 tickets around the world on his mesmerising tour so far, the US leg brings the curtain down on Horizons in style, kicking off in San Diego on the 23rd of April. Tickets go on pre-sale on Wednesday 23rd October at 10am local, and then general sale from Friday 25th October at 10am local, available at briancoxlive.co.uk.

Horizons has taken audiences spanning three continents on a dazzling journey; a story of how we came to be and what we can become. Using state of the art screen technology, venues across the world have been filled with spectacular images of far-away galaxies, alien worlds, supermassive black holes and the latest theories on the origin of the Universe.

What is the nature of space and time? How did life begin, how rare might it be and what is the significance of life in the Cosmos? What does it mean to live a finite fragile life in an infinite eternal Universe? Having travelled the world, it's now time to bring Horizons to the US for a journey around our magnificent and baffling Universe.

Horizons – A 21st Century Space Odyssey is a celebration of our civilisation, of our music, art, philosophy and science; an optimistic vision of our future if we continue to explore Nature with humility and to value ourselves and our fellow human beings.

Professor Brian Cox said: “I've had immense fun touring Horizons around the world over the last 3 years. Part of the joy is that it's evolved and changed into something almost unrecognisable from the original. I suppose that's a metaphor for science - it keeps changing as new ideas and data appear! That's why I wanted to bring this final evolution back to the US before I say goodbye to a show that's been such a big part of my life for the last 3 years.”

Brian is widely recognized as the foremost communicator for science, cosmology and astronomy in the world, and is Professor of Particle Physics at the University of Manchester, The Royal Society Professor for Public Engagement in Science and a Fellow of the Royal Society.

Brian has presented a number of highly acclaimed, award-winning science programs for the BBC watched by billions around the world including ‘Adventures in Space and Time' (2021), ‘Universe' (2021), ‘The Planets' (2018), ‘Forces of Nature' (2016), ‘Human Universe' (2014), ‘Wonders of Life' (2012), ‘Wonders of the Universe' (2011) and ‘Wonders of the Solar System' (2010). His latest series ‘Solar System' premiered on BBC Two in October 2024 to huge viewing figures and rave reviews.

Previously Brian co-hosted popular astronomy and cosmology series ‘Stargazing Live' with Dara O'Briain, and he co-hosts award-winning BBC Radio 4 series ‘Infinite Monkey Cage', which has gone on to become one of the UK's most popular podcasts. As an author, Brian has sold over a million books worldwide including ‘Black Holes', ‘Universal: A Guide to the Cosmos', ‘Quantum Universe' and ‘Why Does E=mc2?'.

Brian has undertaken several sell-out live world tours, setting numerous Guinness World Records, including for the biggest selling science tour – a record he himself broke with his most recent worldwide tour, ‘Horizons', which took in venues in the UK, USA, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Hong Kong and across Europe and was performed to hundreds of thousands of people across the world.

Accompanied by Sydney Symphonic Orchestra, Brian performed a run of sell-out shows at Sydney Opera House last year, followed by up a week of sell-out shows at the Royal Opera House in London this summer where he was accompanied by the Britten Sinfonia.

Prior to his academic and television career, Brian was in rock bands Dare and D:Ream, famously playing the keyboard on the latter's hit track ‘Things Can Only Get Better'. Brian has worked as a consultant on a number of film projects including Danny Boyle ‘Sunshine', whilst his content has attracted hundreds of millions of views across social media platforms.

Tickets go on pre-sale from Wednesday October 23rd, 10am local. Use code HORIZONS. General sale from Friday October 25th, 10am local.

