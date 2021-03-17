Printworks London Opening Weekend Announced

Preparing for a long overdue return, Printworks London launches a bold concept, Redacted, for their Opening Weekend with three stand-alone shows, taking place on Friday 17th, Saturday 18th and Sunday 19th September 2021.

Going back to basics, Redacted puts the focus firmly on the music for a pure celebration of club culture. There will be no artists announced in advance, no social media and no camera phones. Just three carefully curated events featuring some of Printworks' favourite artists, with exceptional audio-visual production over an unforgettable one-off weekend.

With lineups for each show already in place, Friday's 'Late Night Movement' programme unites purveyors of the underground, revered selectors and adventurous producers to mark the opening of Printworks Redacted with a late night finish.

Returning to the traditional daytime hours, Saturday will see 'To The Floor', featuring dance music heavyweights and house-laden grooves.

'Low End Theories' hits Printworks Redacted on Sunday, showcasing the finest in drum n bass. Expect high-energy MCs, reloads, dynamic B2Bs, dnb crews and non-stop energy at 140bpm+.

Redacted at Printworks London strips away complexities, inviting guests to momentarily place the outside world on pause and return once more to the dance floor. A chance to reconnect with music.

The Press Halls beckon once again....

Matthew Johnston, Head of Broadwick Entertainment said "The last 12 months have been incredibly challenging for our industry and for so many in the wider community. We can't wait to welcome everyone back for a very overdue return to dance floors. Redacted, as a concept, is something we've been working on for a long time and that we're extremely proud of. We've spent months curating the lineup for each show with an aim of providing a distraction-free environment to allow people to really be in the moment with us, engage with the music and enjoy the experience of being back at Printworks."

Presale tickets for Redacted will be available at midday on Thursday 18th March, with general sale from midday on Friday 18th March. To sign-up for priority access to tickets, please visit: https://printworkslondon.co.u