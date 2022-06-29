Principal Cast Announced For FISHERMAN'S FRIENDS: THE MUSICAL UK and Ireland Tour

The producers of the world premiere production of FISHERMAN'S FRIENDS: THE MUSICAL have announced principal cast members and additional tour venues for the UK & Ireland Tour, setting sail from 1 September 2022 at Theatre Royal Plymouth.

James Gaddas (Casualty (BBC One), Bad Girls (ITV), Coronation Street (ITV), The Girls, Billy Elliot, Monty Python's Spamalot, MAMMA MIA! (All West End) will play Jim, with Parisa Shahmir (The Snow Queen (The Rose Theatre), The Last Ship (Northern Stage, UK & Ireland Tour) and MAMMA MIA! (UK Tour) will play his daughter, Alwyn. Robert Duncan (Drop the Dead Donkey (Channel 4), Casualty (BBC), Where the Heart Is (ITV) Twelve Angry Men (Garrick Theatre, UK & Ireland Tour) will play Jago with Susan Penhaligon (Bouquet of Barbed Wire (ITV), Emmerdale (ITV), A Fine Romance (ITV), Three Sisters, The Real Thing, Mr Love, The Maintenance Man, Dangerous Corner and Of Mice and Men (all West End) will play his wife, Maggie. Anton Stephans (finalist in The X Factor ITV), Blues Brothers Meet Soul Sisters (Theatre Royal, Windsor), Porgy and Bess (UK Tour), Andrew Lloyd Webber's Starlight Express (UK Tour) Smokey Joe's Cafe (1st UK Tour/Broadway and US Tour) will play Leadville.

Further casting to be announced.

The UK & Ireland Tour follows a highly successful, sold-out season at Hall for Cornwall, where box office records were smashed, making it the biggest selling production in Hall for Cornwall's 25-year history. The production will also make its North American premiere in Toronto this Christmas in the Royal Alexandra Theatre.

FISHERMAN'S FRIENDS: THE MUSICAL is based on the true story of the Cornish singing sensations, Fisherman's Friends, and the hit 2019 film about their life. When a group of Cornish fishermen came together to sing the traditional working songs they'd sung for generations, they hoped to raise a few quid for charity. Nobody, least of all the fishermen, expected their story to end on the Pyramid stage of Glastonbury. Packed with sea shanties, FISHERMAN'S FRIENDS is a feelgood voyage about friendship, community and music.

Featuring hit shanties made famous by the band including Keep Haulin', Nelson's Blood, No Hopers Jokers & Rogues and many more.

FISHERMAN'S FRIENDS: THE MUSICAL is directed by James Grieve and written by Amanda Whittington with choreography by Matt Cole, musical direction by James Findlay, set and costume design by Lucy Osborne, musical supervision and arrangements by David White, sound design by Dan Samson, lighting design by Johanna Town and casting by Jim Arnold.

The hit 2019 FISHERMAN'S FRIENDS movie, with a screenplay by Nick Moorcroft, Meg Leonard and Piers Ashworth delighted fans across the world with the sequel film, Fisherman's Friends: One and All, set to be released in the UK on 19 August 2022.

FISHERMAN'S FRIENDS: THE MUSICAL is produced by ROYO, Flying Fish Productions, Mighty Village, with Island Records, David Mirvish and Cornwall Playhouse Productions.

Tour Dates

Thurs 1 - Sat 10 September PLYMOUTH Theatre Royal 01752 267222

www.theatreroyal.com

Tue 13 - Sat 17 September BIRMINGHAM The Alexandra 0844 871 7615*

www.atgtickets.com/birmingham

Tue 20 - Sat 24 September CHELTENHAM Everyman 01242 572573

everymantheatre.org.uk

Tue 27 September - Sat 1 October SALFORD The Lowry 0843 208 6000

www.thelowry.com

Tue 4 - Sat 8 October MILTON KEYNES Milton Keynes Theatre 0844 871 7615*

www.atgtickets.com/miltonkeynes

Tue 11 - Sat 15 October Newcastle Theatre Royal 0191 232 7010

www.theatreroyal.co.uk

Tue 18 - Sat 22 October DUBLIN Gaiety Theatre 00 353 1 646 8600

www.gaietytheatre.ie

Tue 25 - Sat 29 October CARDIFF New Theatre 0343 310 0041

newtheatrecardiff.co.uk

Tue 1 - Sat 5 November BATH Theatre Royal 01225 448844

theatreroyal.org.uk

Tue 8 - Sat 19 November LEEDS Grand Theatre 0113 243 0808

leedsheritagetheatres.com

Tue 31 January - Sat 4 February NOTTINGHAM Theatre Royal 0115 989 5555

www.trch.co.uk

Tue 7 - Sat 11 February SHEFFIELD Lyceum Theatre 0114 249 6000

www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

Tue 14 - Sat 18 February SOUTHAMPTON Mayflower Theatre 02380 711811

www.mayflower.org.uk

Tue 21 - Sat 25 February CANTERBURY Marlowe Theatre 01227 787787

www.marlowetheatre.com

Tue 28 February - Sat 4 March RICHMOND Theatre 0844 871 7615*

www.atgtickets.com/Richmond

Tue 7 - Sat 11 March BRIGHTON Theatre Royal 0844 871 7615*

www.atgtickets.com/venues/theatre-royal-brighton

Tue 14 - Sat 18 March OXFORD New Theatre 0844 871 7615*

www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-theatre-oxford

Tue 21 - Sat 25 March MALVERN Festival Theatre 01684 892277

www.malvern-theatres.co.uk

Tue 28 March - Sat 1 April LEICESTER Curve 0116 242 3595

www.curveonline.co.uk On sale 11 July

Tue 4 - Sat 8 April TORQUAY Princess Theatre 0844 871 7615*

www.atgtickets.com/venues/princess-theatre-torquay

Tue 11 - Sat 22 April TRURO Hall For Cornwall 01872 262466

www.hallforcornwall.co.uk

Tue 3 - Sat 6 May BRISTOL Hippodrome 0844 871 7615*

www.atgtickets.com/venues/bristol-hippodrome

Tue 9 - Sat 13 May GLASGOW King's Theatre 0844 871 7615*

www.atgtickets.com/venues/kings-theatre

*Calls cost up to 7p per minute plus your phone company's access charge