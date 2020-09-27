Princess Theatre Will Present Socially Distanced Production of MOTHER GOOSE

The show is approximately 90mins with no interval, and will presented over a 2 week period.

The Princess Theatre will continue with the family Christmas tradition of Pantomime in 2020 in a socially distanced way in partnership with Tom Rolfe Productions. They will present a 5 person cast of "Mother Goose."

The story of Mother Goose is possibly the oldest story to be turned into a pantomime. The Pantomime is about Mother Goose herself - not the Goose, who is usually called "Priscilla", but the part played by the pantomime Dame who is called " Mother Goose."

Mother Goose is a mysterious character- an old crone, almost like a kindly witch, a poor woman who befriends a magical goose that provides her with Golden Eggs. She is rich, but there is something she wants more than money- she wants to be young and beautiful.

The story tells of how Mother Goose is about to be thrown off her land because she cannot pay the Squire and his Bailiffs the rent. Along comes Priscilla the goose. Mother Goose loves her as a friend and doesn't know the good fairy has sent her to help Mother Goose. Priscilla lays golden eggs, and Mother Goose is rich. Along comes the Demon King. He has a bet with the fairy. He claims there is no-one on earth who is happy with what they have got- no one is content. They want more. The fairy Disagrees, and uses Mother Goose as an example of goodness.

The Demon King tempts Mother Goose with the one thing she doesn't have - youth and beauty. He persuades her to give him Priscilla in exchange for a visit to the "Pool of Beauty". She gives him Priscilla, and enters the pool, emerging as (she thinks) a beautiful woman.

All her friends don't like her now - they want the old Mother Goose back. Too late she realises that beauty is NOT everything, and that she must get Priscilla back. After a lot of trouble by going to "Goose Court" in Gooseland to plead for Priscilla, she gets her back, and all ends happily ever after.

The theatre welcomes back Mervyn Francis as Mother Goose, their resident dame for the last few years and this is his favourite pantomime. The cast also includes Hannah Kiss who played Alice Fitzwarren in last year's Dick Whittington, Tom Sheils who played Dick Whittington and Lynn and Lee Caroll (Sweet & Simple) who performed as Captain and Mate in Dick Whittington.

The production runs from Saturday 19th December 2020 to Friday 1st January 2021.

Ticket Prices - Adults £15.00, Children £12.50, Concessions £12.50, Family of 3 £40.00, Family of 4 £50.00

You will not be able to book more than 6 seats per booking to adhere to all social distancing rules. Please contact the box office if your household consists of more than 6 people.

Groups please email Gemma directly at gemma@princesshunstanton.co.uk for more details on how to book and how to keep in social bubbles of no more than 6. All prices include booking fee.

Learn more at https://thelittleboxoffice.com/princess/event/view/126696

