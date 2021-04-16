Postponed Concert From The Amadeus Orchestra Returns to Exeter in July

Having postponed their annual concert in Exeter Cathedral last July due to Covid, the Amadeus Orchestra will now take place in July 2021.

Principal conductor Philip Mackenzie says: "As an orchestra, we have been silent since February 2020 when we performed in the House of Commons and we are very excited by the prospect of performing once again. It is very fitting that our first post-Covid concert will be held in Exeter Cathedral as this is the city where the orchestra was founded in 1990." The orchestra is well known in Exeter and performs in the Cathedral every summer.

The orchestra will perform a swashbuckling selection of pieces: Music from Pirates of the Caribbean, The Sorcerer's Apprentice, Rachmaninov's Symphonic Dances and Lutoslawski's Variations on a Theme of Paganini.

The soloist for the Lutoslawski is Malcolm Forbes-Peckhan who is also no stranger to Exeter audiences, having recently performed Mozart's Double Piano Concerto and Gershwin's Rhapsody in Blue in the city.

After more than a year with no live performances and with the vaccine programme almost complete we are anticipating a full house and that the atmosphere in the Cathedral that evening will be highly charged. It will be an evening to remember for years to come, for orchestra and audience alike.

Tickets are available from Exeter Northcott Theatre 01392 726363.