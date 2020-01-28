Pleasance Theatre Trust Kick Off Their 2020 Programme With First Four Shows Going On Sale

Pleasance's 2020 programme will continue this great work with exciting newcomers, game-changing International Artists and Pleasance stalwarts who delight audiences year on year. Kicking things off, Pleasance have launched the 2020 programme with four great shows for those keen to start their planning.

Britain's Got Talent 2019 finalist, West End star and multi award-winning magician Ben Hart returns to Edinburgh and, following a completely sold-out run in 2019, he'll be playing to his largest Fringe audience yet in the Pleasance Grand. Described by David Walliams as 'the living embodiment of magic', Ben performs the most mind-blowing and exciting magic in Wonder, a show that shines a light on magic, life, the universe and the darkest corners of your imaginations.

Multi award winning comedian Kiri Pritchard-McLean (Have I Got News for You, Live at the Apollo, 8 out of 10 Cats, Frankie Boyle's New World Order) returns to the Pleasance with her fourth full length show, Empathy Pains. Previous shows have seen her tackle structural racism, sexism, child grooming, adoption and emotional abuse so what seemingly unfunny subject has she picked to turn into laughs this year? Empathy. Which sounds fine but maybe not the way Kiri tackles it.

And you'll be able to see more of Kiri alongside co-host Rachel Fairburn as they bring their smash-hit true crime podcast All Killa no Filla to Edinburgh for a one-off special following a sold-out UK tour. Rachel Fairburn and Kiri Pritchard-McLean will do what they do best, chat about murder and be piss funny while they do it. They might get a bit side-tracked and talk about other things but how can you enjoy the Killa without the Filla?

Back for its 13th year is the Edinburgh must-see, Olivier Award-winning West End hit Showstopper! The Improvised Musical. Every performance sees a brand-new musical comedy created from scratch where audience suggestions are transformed into an all-singing, all-dancing production with hilarious results. A Fringe favourite and a phenomenon, your Edinburgh is simply incomplete without it.

With more shows to be announced over the coming months there will be comedy, theatre, circus, magic, dance, kids' shows and much more, alongside support for some of the most innovative newcomers through artist development strand Pleasance Futures. The Pleasance should certainly be the pick of your Fringe this August.

Tickets for all shows are available at www.pleasance.co.uk and 0131 556 6550.





