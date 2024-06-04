Playful Productions Will Produce World Premiere Adaptation of THE THURSDAY MURDER CLUB

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Playful Productions will produce the world premiere play based on Richard Osman’s hugely successful book series The Thursday Murder Club. Osman is working with writer Tom Basden (Accidental Death of an Anarchist, Plebs) to bring the incredibly popular series to the stage in 2025.

​Featuring a group of amateur sleuthing pensioners, The Thursday Murder Club was first published in 2020 and sold 45,000 copies in its first three days. It became a Sunday Times number one best seller and went on to be published in 16 countries. It will also be turned into a film produced by Steven Spielberg and starring Helen Mirren, Celia Imrie, Ben Kingsley and Pierce Brosnan.​

Full details of the stage production will be announced in due course.​

Matthew Byam Shaw from Playful Productions said: “Richard’s brilliantly crafted and ingenious books have delighted so many people. I am certain he will find unexpected and entrancing ways to introduce the characters to a theatrical audience. It makes perfect sense to bring Tom Basden into the mix after Playful worked with him on his exceptional adaptation of Dario Fo’s Accidental Death of Anarchist.”

