Photos/Video: First Look at CINDERELLA at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre

The production plays until Sunday 9 January 2022.

Dec. 7, 2021  

Wolverhampton Grand Theatre has released production photos for this year's spectacular family pantomime CINDERELLA which plays until Sunday 9 January 2022.

It stars AJ and Curtis Pritchard (Prince Charming and Dandini), Denise Pearson (Fairy Godmother) and Evie Pickerill (Cinderella) are joined by Tam Ryan (Buttons), Ian Adams (Dame Penny Pockets), Ella Biddlecombe and Britt Lenting (Wicked Stepsisters) and Julie Stark (Wicked Stepmother).

The ensemble are; Laura Marie Benson, Chloe Evans, Sophie Sheridan, Eddie Slattery, Philip Town and Michael Dean-Wilson.

The band are Norman Hogg, Simon Crick, Matt Firkins and Wesley Wood under the Musical Direction of Michael Baxter.

The Stage Management team are Ray Tizzard (Company Stage Manager), Kerry Sullivan (Deputy Stage Manager), Fran Amanda De'Ath (ASM/Book Cover), Joel Hughes (Tech ASM), Mike Riley (Sound No 1), Dan Clarkson (Sound No 2), Fiona Whitehouse (Wardrobe Manager), Julie Poutney (Wardrobe Assistant).

The Creative Team are Will Brenton (Script Writer and Director), Racky Plews (Choreographer), Eddie Slattery (Assistant to the Choreographer), Steve Power (Musical Arranger), Andy Nurse (Production Manager), Mark Walters (Set Design), Ben Harrison (Sound Designer), Jamie Corbidge (Lighting Design) and Nina Dunn (Video Design).

Adrian Jackson, Chief Executive & Artistic Director of the Grand Theatre said; "Audiences are already loving our production of Cinderella, which has been delighting families with the much-missed magic of pantomime. We are blessed with another wonderful and incredibly talented company who are eager to entertain audiences throughout the festive period".

CINDERELLA will be produced by Imagine Theatre, in partnership with Wolverhampton Grand Theatre.

Both Imagine Theatre and Wolverhampton Grand have a rich history of producing top-quality entertainment and together will form a perfect partnership.

The headline sponsor for CINDERELLA will be Dudley Zoo & Castle.

Tickets for CINDERELLA until Sunday 9 January 2022 are on sale now. Tickets can be booked online at grandtheatre.co.uk.

Photo Credit: Tim Thursfield

AJ Pritchard

Curtis Pritchard and AJ Pritchard

Curtis Pritchard

Curtis Pritchard and AJ Pritchard

Denise Pearson

Ella Biddlecombe and Britt Lenting

Ella Biddlecombe, Evie Pickerill, and Britt Lenting

Julie Stark, Ella Biddlecombe and Britt Lenting

Evie Pickerill and Julie Stark

Evie Pickerill

Evie Pickerill

Evie Pickerill

Evie Pickerill

Ian Adams and ensemble

Ian Adams

Ian Adams, Curtis Pritchard, and Tam Ryan

Julie Stark

Julie Stark

Tam Ryan

Tam Ryan



