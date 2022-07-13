Photos: The Cast of WAITRESS Arrives at Theatre Royal Brighton

To celebrate the arrival of the smash hit romantic musical comedy WAITRESS in town, Theatre Royal Brighton today released new photos of the show's three lead waitresses, Chelsea Halfpenny (Jenna), Wendy Mae Brown (Becky) and Evelyn Hoskins (Dawn) at the Theatre on New Road.

The show, that centres around expert baker Jenna, is playing until Saturday 16 July as part of an extensive UK & Ireland tour. It opened on Monday evening to 5 star reviews and standing ovations.

On touring theatre, Chelsea says: "It's lovely to have a different audience each week in every town and city we visit as everywhere has its own vibe. We can feel the emotions of the audience in different parts of the show."

WAITRESS tells the story of Jenna, an expert pie maker in a small town, who dreams of a way out of her loveless marriage. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town's new doctor may offer her a chance at a new life, while her fellow waitresses offer their own recipes to happiness. But Jenna must find the courage and strength within herself to rebuild her life. This beautiful musical celebrates friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.

Chelsea Halfpenny stars as 'Jenna', Wendy Mae Brown as 'Becky', Evelyn Hoskins as 'Dawn'. The company is completed by David Hunter as 'Dr Pomatter', George Crawford as 'Ogie', Michael Starke as 'Joe' Tamlyn Henderson as 'Earl' and Christopher D. Hunt as 'Cal'. The company also includes Monique Ashe-Palmer, Amelia Atherton, Donal Brennan, Aimée Fisher, Scarlet Gabriel, Nathanael Landskroner, Charlie Martin, Liam McHugh, Olivia Mitchell, Ben Morris and Brian Roland.

WAITRESS is based on the 2007 movie written by Adrienne Shelly. Music and lyrics are written by GRAMMY award-winning, singer-songwriter sensation Sara Bareilles, who appeared on the Graham Norton TV show, performing the hit song from the show She Used To Be Mine. With a book by Jessie Nelson, direction by Tony-award winner Diane Paulus and choreography by Lorin Latarro, Waitress has garnered multiple awards and nominations in both America and the UK, receiving acclaim from both audiences and critics alike.