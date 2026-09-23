Photos: THREE MEN IN A BOAT is Now Playing at Rose Theatre
The production runs at Rose Theatre in Kingston upon Thames in south west London, until 10 October 2026.
Rose Theatre has released all new production images for Three Men in a Boat, a new comedy written by Al Smith, with original songs by Tony Award nominee Grant Olding (One Man, Two Guvnors), based on the classic novel by Jerome K. Jerome. Directed by Rose Theatre Artistic Director Christopher Haydon, the production runs at Rose Theatre in Kingston upon Thames in south west London, until 10 October 2026. Check out the photos below!
The cast features Jonny Weldon (Disney+’s Rivals, Netflix’s One Day, and 101 Dalmatians at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre) as Jerome, Bronté Barbé (Kathy and Stella Solve a Murder!, Disney’s Newsies: The Musical, and Oklahoma! at Chichester Festival Theatre) as Harris, Richard David-Caine (The Witches at the National Theatre and BBC’s Horrible Histories) as George and Calum Donald-Bruce as Montmorency.
The creative team joining Smith, Olding (who also serves as Musical Director and Sound Designer) and Haydon includes John Nicholson (Movement Director & Comedy Consultant), Simon Kenny (Set & Costume Designer), Simisola Majekodunmi (Lighting Designer), Juliet Horsley CDG (Casting Director), Chris Pirie (Puppetry Director), Claudette Williams (Voice & Dialect Coach) and Rebecca Wear (Associate Director - Drama League Rose Directing Fellow).
Photo Credit: Helen Murray
Richard David-Caine, Calum Donald-Bruce, Bronte Barbe
Cast
Calum Donald-Bruce
Richard David-Caine, Jonny Weldon, Bronte Barbe
Jonny Weldon, Bronte Barbe, Richard David-Caine
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