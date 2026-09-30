Photos: THE PENELOPIAD in Rehearsal at York Theatre Royal

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All new rehearsal photos have been released for the major UK revival of Margaret Atwood's The Penelopiad, starring Amelia Bullmore (best known for her roles in Riot Women, Scott & Bailey, and Coronation Street). The production will open on 14 October, with previews from 10 October, and runs until 31 October at York Theatre Royal. Check out photos below!

Joining Amelia Bullmore in the leading role of Penelope are Nell Baker (Laertes), Danielle Bird (Eurycleia), Olivia Burton-Laws (Naiad Mother), Faye Campbell (Melantho), Pena Iiyambo (Helen), Kat Johns-Burke (Antinous), Syakira Moeladi (Telemachus), and Charlie Russell (Odysseus). Directed by York Theatre Royal’s Creative Director Juliet Forster, the production will open on 14 October, with previews from 10 October, and runs until 31 October 2026.

Adapted by Margaret Atwood from her critically acclaimed novella, The Penelopiad is a feminist retelling of Homer’s The Odyssey, reimagining the epic through the eyes of Penelope and her chorus of maids.

Margaret Atwood, author of the modern feminist classic The Handmaid’s Tale, revisits Homer's The Odyssey in a powerful, irreverent and darkly humorous retelling that unpicks one of the oldest of myths. Immortalised as the devoted and faithful wife to the glorious Odysseus, Penelope waits 20 years for her husband to return from the Trojan War, silently weaving and unpicking and weaving again. Now it's time to hear the story of those left behind...

Reimagining this ancient tale, Atwood gives voice to the silenced Penelope and her chorus of maids. Wandering the underworld Penelope spins a different kind of thread: her side of the story - a tale of injustice, betrayal and revenge.

Adapted for the stage by Booker Prize winner Margaret Atwood and interwoven with songs, York Theatre Royal's production will be directed by Juliet Forster (Little Women, Around The World In 80 Days-ish!) This exuberant and witty retelling questions the version of events we think we know and exposes the truth behind the myth...

Photo Credit: Pamela Raith

Amelia Bullmore

Amelia Bullmore

Charlie Russell and Amelia Bullmore

Faye Campbell, Nell Baker, Kat Johns Burke, Pena Iiyambo, and Olivia Burton Laws

Juliet Forster

Olivia Burton Laws, Kat Johns Burke, and Pena Liyambo

Company Of Penelopiad

Company Of Penelopiad

Charlie Russell and Faye Campbell

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 31 Days 17 Hrs 47 Min 22 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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