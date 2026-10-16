Photos: Sleeping Beauty to Open at Oak Theatre with Jess Poole

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The countdown is on with just eight weeks to go before Sleeping Beauty takes family audiences at the Oak Theatre on an enchanting seasonal adventure.

The final member of the cast has been revealed, with Jess Poole playing the evil Carabosse in the Anton Benson Productions pantomime. Sleeping Beauty is directed by Danny Childs.

The theatre has also released a brand-new trailer for the show, which can be watched here:

Jess joins street dance performer George Sampson, who plays Prince George the Dragon-Slayer, along with a host of other panto favourites in the fairytale, which is set to entertain theatregoers of all ages at the venue near Ormskirk.

Sleeping Beauty runs from Friday 11 December to Thursday 31 December at the theatre at Oak Theatre at Scarisbrick Hall, including a special New Year's Eve performance.

Tickets are on sale now priced from £10.

The seasonal show follows the success of Jack and the Beanstalk at the venue last season.

Welcome to Dreamland where Princess Aurora is preparing to celebrate her 18th birthday with a huge party. Prince George the Dragon-Slayer has arrived from a far-flung kingdom, and Wally is causing mayhem as they put the finishing touches to the festivities. But Dame Dolly is worried.

Tonight is the night of Carabosse's evil curse. Aurora will prick her finger on a spinning wheel and die. Luckily the fairy is on hand to save the day…if only she could remember where she put her magic wand.

Audiences can expect a magical time with fantastic sets and costumes, stunning special effects and a sing-along soundtrack of songs.

Jess Poole trained at the Arden School of Theatre. Stage credits include the title role in Pinocchio at Blue Orange Theatre, Birmingham, Fairy Sugarsnap in Jack and the Beanstalk at Civic Theatre, Barnsley, 1st mezzo soprano in the Thursford Christmas Spectacular, lead vocalist in the Cromer Pier Summer Show, Enchantella in Forest of Enchantment at Disneyland Paris, Princess Aurora in Sleeping Beauty at the Lamproom Theatre, Barnsley, Ruby Pattison in Blitz Bride the Musical (UK tour), West End to Broadway at Palace Theatre, Paignton, When Movies Were Movies at Walthamstow's Ye Olde Rose & Crown Theatre, Anne Egerman in A Little Night Music at Zion Arts Theatre, Manchester, and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (Leeds Grand Theatre and Alhambra Theatre, Bradford).

George Sampson rose to fame in 2008 when he won the second series of Britain's Got Talent at the age of 14. His performance of the Mint Royale version of Singin' in the Rain propelled him to stardom and also propelled the song to the top of the UK charts. He went on to star in the West End hip hop production Into the Hoods, and Eddie in the films Street Dance 3D and Street Dance 2. He returned to Britain's Got Talent in 2019, when he appeared as a contestant in Britain's Got Talent: The Champions.

The dancer, actor, singer and TV presenter's other screen credits include Waterloo Road, Emmerdale, Casualty, Mount Pleasant and the leading role in short film Daniel Thomas. Stage credits include Dean in Everybody's Talking About Jamie and Reecey in Our House, while his many panto credits include Peter in Peter Pan, Jack Trott in Jack and the Beanstalk, Prince George in Rapunzel, Prince Charming in Cinderella, Robin Hood, and Prince George in Snow White.

David Foster, Mary Shanker, Suzanne Fulton and Danny Childs also star in the production.

David Foster plays Dame Dolly. The Scottish-born, Newcastle-based character actor, writer and creative, also known as DG, won a legion of fans after stepping in at the last minute to play Dame Trott at the Oak Theatre last Christmas. Other previous panto roles include Dame Dora Crackpot in Beauty and the Beast, Sarah the Cook in Dick Whittington, the Genie in Aladdin and the Joker in the Mirror in Snow White and most recently appeared as the title character in Mother Goose in Anton Benson Productions' nationwide Easter 2026 panto tour. He also writes pantomimes. His other stage credits include Horatio in Hamlet and Bardolph in Henry V. DG is also the writer and principal narrator for YouTube channel WatchMojoUK.

Mary Shanker returns to fairy duty after last year's Jack and the Beanstalk, this time playing Fairy Starlight. The Manchester-born actor, musician and singer-songwriter trained at the Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts (LIPA), and her other panto credits include Cinderella last Christmas with Katie Price and Kerry Katona, Beauty and the Beast alongside Les Dennis and Jack and the Beanstalk. Further stage credits include A Christmas Carol and Simon Says, the latter produced by the All Day Breakfast Theatre Company of which Mary is a founding member.

Suzanne Fulton is Princess Aurora. Suzanne is a Mancunian actress, choreographer and producer who trained at the Bristol Old Vic and Manchester School of Acting. Her previous panto appearances include the Fairy in Sleeping Beauty alongside Vicki Michelle, Aladdin, and last year's Oak Theatre panto Jack and the Beanstalk where she played Princess Jill. Her other stage credits include Silent Cicada at Liverpool Playhouse, The Wish and The Yellow Dress. Suzanne also has her own company, Parallel Productions, championing women's voices from the north and whose productions have included Parallel Lives at the Oldham Coliseum. She recently starred in her first full-length feature film, Derelict.

And Danny Childs appears as Wally. ALRA North-trained actor and filmmaker Danny also returns to the Oak Theatre after playing Jack Trott in last year's panto. Other previous panto appearances include Wishee Washee in Aladdin, Potty Pierre in Beauty and the Beast and Simple Simon in Jack and the Beanstalk, Buttons in Cinderella and Rafi in Rapunzel. Further stage credits include The Wish, That Sketch Show, Farmboy, The Snow Queen, and Ugly Duckling for Tutti Frutti Productions in the UK and on a US tour. Away from the stage he is co-owner of independent filmmakers Squad Four Productions.

Along with the dates for all the family, and additional schools' performances (some now sold out), there will also be an adults' only performance on Friday 18 December which will feature rude jokes and adult humour – still presented in good old-fashioned panto spirit.

The Oak Theatre is a 390-seat venue situated in the grounds of Scarisbrick Hall School.

It champions bold storytelling and boundary-pushing performances, bringing together creatives and audiences.

This is the second year the theatre has partnered with panto producer Anton Benson Productions Ltd. ABP produces Christmas pantomimes for several other venues across the North West in addition to providing Easter pantos for more than 15 venues across the UK each spring.

The company has worked with stars including Les Dennis, John Thomson, Kerry Katona, Mark Labbett, Su Pollard and Basil Brush.

Oak Theatre general manager Tom Cain says: 'With just eight weeks before we open the doors on this year's Christmas pantomime there's a real air of anticipation and excitement building here at the Oak Theatre.

'I'm absolutely delighted to welcome Jess Poole who joins a brilliant team of talented cast and creatives as the villainous Carabosse. We had a giant adventure when Anton Benson Productions presented Jack and the Beanstalk here last Christmas, and I know Sleeping Beauty is going to be another enchanting and memorable seasonal treat.'

Listings for Sleeping Beauty

Date: Friday 11 December – Thursday 31 December 2026 (schools only shows daytime on selected dates). Adult only show Friday 18 December.

Time: Various times. See website for full schedule.

Tickets: From £10.

Booking via https://oaktheatreandstudios.co.uk

Oak Theatre and Studios, Scarisbrick Hall, Southport Road, Scarisbrick, Ormskirk, L40 9RU













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