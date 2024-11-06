News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: ODD AND THE FROST GIANTS In Rehearsal At Unicorn Theatre

Running Tue 19 Nov – Tue 31 Dec 2024 at Unicorn Theatre.

By: Nov. 06, 2024
See photos from inside rehearsal for Odd and the Frost Giants by Neil Gaiman, adapted for the stage by Robert Alan Evans, and directed by Rachel Bagshaw. Running Tue 19 Nov – Tue 31 Dec 2024 at Unicorn Theatre.

Unicorn’s Artistic Director Rachel Bagshaw directs the world premiere of Neil Gaiman’s thrilling and daring myth Odd and The Frost Giants in a new adaptation by Robert Alan Evans.   

Based on the bestselling book by the award-winning author, Odd and the Frost Giants is a spectacular festive tale combining Norse legends, mythical creatures and epic adventures. 

It's going to take a very special kind of boy to defeat the most dangerous of all the Frost Giants and rescue the mighty Gods. Someone cheerful and infuriating and clever. Someone just like Odd...

This Christmas, follow unlikely hero Odd on an epic journey as he meets Norse Gods Odin, Loki and Thor, stuck in animal form in the human world. They are in trouble so Odd must use all his cunning to save them, and stop the invading Frost Giants from plunging the world into endless winter… 

Combining Gaiman’s signature mix of magic and humour, this spectacular festive tale is about finding friends in unlikely places, and the courage you never knew you had.  

For ages: 7+. The running time is approx.:2 hours including an interval.

Photo Credit: Helen Murray

Leo Wan

Leo Wan, Georgia Frost, Simon Startin

Leo Wan, Archee Aitch Wylie & Georgia Frost

Simon Startin, Lorraine Adeyfa

Rachel Bagshaw

Lorraine Adeyfa

Lorraine Adeyfa

Lilac Yosiphon

Leo Wan, Simon Startin

Archee Aitch Wylie

Archee Aitch Wylie, Leo Wan, Georgia Frost



