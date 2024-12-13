News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at the Crucible Theatre, Sheffield

The musical is currently playing until Saturday 18 January 2025. 

By: Dec. 13, 2024
Sheffield Theatres has released production images for Little Shop of Horrors. The musical is currently playing at the Crucible Theatre, Sheffield until Saturday 18 January 2025. 

This killer rock musical will be directed by Amy Hodge (Fantastically Great Women Who Changed The World). 

The cast includes Sam Buttery (Kaos, Netflix; The Addams Family, London Palladium) as The Plant (Audrey II); Lizzy Rose Esin Kelly (Frozen, Theatre Royal Drury Lane; Grease, Dominion Theatre) as Ronette; Paige Fenlon (Pretty Woman, West End/UK Tour) as Chiffon; Charlotte Jaconelli (Sunset Boulevard, Savoy Theatre; A Midsummer Night’s Dream, RSC) as Crystal; Michael Matus (Suspect, Disney+; King Lear, West End) as Mr Mushnik; Georgina Onuorah (Kiss Me Kate, Barbican; The Wizard of Oz, London Palladium) as Audrey, Colin Ryan (My Brilliant Friend, National Theatre; Leonardo, BBC) as Seymour, and Wilf Scolding (The One, Netflix; Cabaret, Playhouse Theatre) as Orin.

Completing the ensemble is: Christopher Akrill; Will Arundell; Jamal Franklin; Arethajay McEwen; Purvi Parmar; Kate Playdon; Jaz Terry; and Riley Woodford as Swing.

"Feed me, Seymour!"

When flower shop assistant Seymour acquires a mysterious new plant, he names it ‘Audrey II’ after his crush and co-worker.

As the succulent grows and grows, it offers Seymour the kind of success he could only ever dream of… as long as he keeps feeding it!

Blooming with favourites including Little Shop of Horrors, Suddenly Seymour and Skid Row (Downtown), this hilarious rock musical is out of this world.

Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan

Photos: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at the Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Image
Colin Ryan

Photos: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at the Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Image
Georgina Onuorah

Photos: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at the Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Image
Colin Ryan and cast

Photos: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at the Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Image
Wilf Scolding and cast

Photos: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at the Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Image
Michael Matus

Photos: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at the Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Image
Colin Ryan and Georgina Onuorah

Photos: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at the Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Image
Sam Buttery

Photos: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at the Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Image
Georgina Onuorah and Colin Ryan




