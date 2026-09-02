Photos: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Heads Into Rehearsal At Hope Mill Theatre

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Rehearsals are now underway for the new revival of Little Shop of Horrors, which begins performances at Manchester's Hope Mill Theatre on September 25. Check out photos from the rehearsal room!

The production, featuring a book and lyrics by Howard Ashman and music by Alan Menken, is directed and choreographed by Tony and Olivier Award nominee Carrie-Anne Ingrouille.

All performances throughout September at Hope Mill Theatre are now sold out. The production runs in Manchester through November 29 before transferring to Liverpool Playhouse, where performances will run December 3 through January 9, 2027.

EastEnders star and Strictly Come Dancing finalist Maisie Smith will make her musical theatre debut as Audrey during the Manchester run. Emmerdale's Jessie Elland will take over the role for the Liverpool engagement.

The cast also features Michael Starke, Ben Yates and Jed Berry, alongside Rio Maye, Gabrielle Davina Smith and Psalsms-Nissi Myers-Reid. The ensemble includes Ella Howlett, Joseph Peacock, Nathen Scott and Kai Cameron Jay.

Set and costume design is by Morgan Large. Audrey II will be brought to life through four specially commissioned puppets created by creature maker Robert Allsopp, whose credits include the Wicked films and Doctor Who.

The creative team also includes musical supervisor Paul Schofield, lighting designer Rory Beaton, sound designer Kelsh Buckman-Drage, musical director Ben Barrow and casting director Rob Kelly. General management is by Thomas Hopkins Productions.

Little Shop of Horrors is produced by Thomas Hopkins and SAMS Entertainment, with co-producers No Guarantees, Melissa & Bradford Coolidge, Haffner Wright and Cason Crane.

Little Shop of Horrors will run at Hope Mill Theatre in Manchester from September 25 through November 29, followed by Liverpool Playhouse from December 3 through January 9, 2027.

Photo Credit: Danny Kaan



Marcus Ayton, Jessie Elland

Maisie Smith

Maisie Smith

Morgan, Carrie Anne Ingrouille

Michael Starke, Maisie Smith

Marcus Ayton, Jessie Elland, Maisie Smith, Benjamin Yates, Gabrielle Davina Smith

Thomas Hopkins, Carrie Anne Ingrouille, Ben Barrow, Paul Schofield, Anna Dixon, Morgan Large

Company Introductions

Carrie Anne Ingrouille, Kellah Monique Spring, Luca Dinardo, Psalms Nissi Myers Reid, Rio Maye, Gabrielle Davina Smith

Carrie Anne Ingrouille, Gabrielle Davina Smith, Rio Maye, Psalms Nissi Myers Reid, Luca Dinardo

Benjamin Yates, Gabrielle Davina Smith

Katie Coyne, Ben Powney, Thomas Hopkins, Carrie Anne Ingrouille , Ben Barrow, Paul Schofield

Full Company

Company Introductions Wide

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