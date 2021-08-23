Photos: Inside Rehearsal For THE MEMORY OF WATER at the Hampstead Theatre

All new rehearsal images have been released for Alice Hamilton's new production of Shelagh Stephenson's Olivier Award-winning play The Memory of Water.

Lucy Black, Kulvinder Ghir, Adam James, Lizzy McInnerny, Carolina Main and Laura Rogers will perform in this poignant and painfully funny comedy about conflicting memories, life and loss, which received its world premiere at the theatre in 1996.

Alice Hamilton returns to Hampstead Theatre after her recent 60th anniversary production of The Dumb Waiter and the Olivier-nominated Every Day I Make Greatness Happen and Paradise.

This new production will run at Hampstead Theatre from 3 September until 16 October 2021.