Photos: Inside Rehearsal For THE JUNGLE BOOK at the Watermill

New rehearsal images have been released from THE JUNGLE BOOK, the new musical version of Rudyard Kipling's classic tale adapted and directed by Tom Jackson Greaves, that will play at The Watermill over the Christmas period from Thursday 18 November - Friday 31 December, with two press performances on Saturday 20 November (one socially distanced). The theatre is also offering families the chance of Pyjama Performances on Sundays 19 and 26 December, Monday 27, Tuesday 28 and Friday 31 December - 5pm shows that they can bring their children to for a theatrical bedtime story.

Peter Ashmore will star as 'Shere Khan' alongside Alexander Bean as 'Kaa / Councilor Wolf', Philippa Hogg as 'Bagheera', Guido Garcia Lueches as 'Tabaqui', Rowena Lennon as 'Baloo', and Karishma Young as 'Mowgli'.

In the depths of the Jungle - a child is abandoned with no possessions, no family and no home. Under the light of the full moon, the infant is discovered by a pack of wolves who decide to raise them as one of their own.

When the ferocious tiger Shere Khan comes looking for prey, the child - Mowgli - is swept to safety by a friendly bear and a wise black panther. Together they teach them the laws of the jungle whilst hiding out from danger. When Shere Khan discovers Mowgli once more, they face a choice... should they stay and risk further destruction? Or should they leave and accept that the home they knows isn't home after all?

A joyful story about acceptance and finding your place in the world, join Mowgli, Baloo, Bagheera, Kaa, Tabaqui and the monkeys as they swing through the treetops and dance to the sounds of the jungle!

THE JUNGLE BOOK has been adapted, and will be directed and choregraphed, by Tom Jackson Greaves, Sanah Ahsan is Poet and Lyricist, with Annie Southall as Assistant Director, Priya Patel Appleby as Dramaturg, and Composition by Dom Coyote. Set and Costume design is by Jasmine Swan, with Lighting Design by Andrew Exeter. The stage management team are Alex Berridge Schuter (DSM), Natalie Toney (ASM) and Isabelle Moore (ASM). Lixi Chivas is audio describing and is one of two BSL integrated performers. The second BSL integrated performer, still to be confirmed, will be a deaf sign performer.