Photos: Inside Rehearsal For PROUD at the Kings Head Theatre

New rehearsal images for PROUD have been released!

PROUD centres around three complex characters. After his Pentecostal mother dies, Roland is liberated to live openly as a gay man. He relocates from Brixton to Walthamstow, where he unexpectedly falls for Amir, a much younger refugee with a war-torn past. Their magnetic connection is tested, however, by Amir's PTSD, his inability to identify as gay and Roland's strained relationship with his teenage son, Gary. What binds these characters together is the desire to know and understand one another as they struggle to come to terms with their own identities.

Proud stars Taofique Folarin (The Lion King, Lyceum theatre; Norma Jean is Dead, Above the Stag; Safe, Hackney Empire) as Roland. Alongside him, is Andrei Maniata (The White Devil, Tristan Bates Theatre; Children of Killers, Orange Tree Theatre; [BLANK], National Theatre) as his lover Amir, while Kaine Hatukai (The Secret Love Life of Ophelia, Greenwich Theatre; The Wind in The Willows, Derby Theatre; Robin Hood, Liverpool Everyman) will bring to life the strained father/son relationship in his role as Gary.