Photos: Inside Rehearsal For MARIE CURIE THE MUSICAL at Charing Cross

All new rehearsal photos have been released from MARIE CURIE the Musical, featuring the cast and creative team. Check out the photos below!

The English language premiere of major new musical MARIE CURIE will be at Charing Cross Theatre Saturday 1 June - Sunday 28 July.

Marie Sklodowska Curie. Physicist. Pioneer. Parent. As she arrives from her native home in Poland to study at Sorbonne University in Paris, young Marie Sklodowska is certain she can make a name for herself and change the course of science. She discovers radium, a new chemical element, with her husband Pierre Curie, and she’s lauded with the Nobel Prize.



But she is faced with an overwhelming moral dilemma. As Marie discovers the lifesaving potential of radium to cure cancer, factory workers handling the glowing substance are succumbing to the insidious grip of radium poisoning.



As a woman with society against her, can she wrestle with both the potential and danger of her discovery – and what is she if radium’s dangers overshadow its possibilities?

A story of life and death, ‘Marie Curie’ has already captivated audiences in Korea and Japan with its sweeping score and story and is now brought to London audiences for the first time in a stirring original production directed by Sarah Meadows (Ride).

Photo Credit: Pamela Raith

