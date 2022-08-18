Photos: First Look at the Tour of Talawa's THE TIDE

Talawa, the UK's outstanding Black theatre company, is heading on tour with their outdoor production The Tide. Co-created by award-winning writer Ryan Calais Cameron (For Black Boys Who Have Considered Suicide When the Hue Gets Too Heavy, Royal Court; Human Nurture, UK tour; Typical, Edinburgh Fringe Festival and Soho Theatre) and choreographer Jade Hackett (Hex, National Theatre; Sylvia, Old Vic; White Noise, Bridge Theatre), The Tide highlights experiences of migration in the UK.

Holding a mirror to an evolving British culture, The Tide incorporates live music and moving explorations of the experiences of new arrivals in the UK as they navigate a new land. Cameron and Hackett's multi-disciplinary production examines migration through an abstract and visually exciting lens, following stories of arrival, welcome, rejection and exclusion.

The Tide is Talawa's first show ever designed for exclusively outdoor settings, enabling the artists to engage with audiences in a different and enriching way. The production is touring from July to September, bringing this arresting anthology of experiences to life at festivals across the UK.