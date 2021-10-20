Photos: First Look at the Belgrade's Digital TV Series, SEAVIEW

The Belgrade has released the first images from its brand new digital TV series, SeaView.

Created by current Co-Artistic Director for 2021, and newly appointed Creative Director from January 2022, Corey Campbell, SeaView is a family drama with an unsettling supernatural element, rooted in the experiences of working-class communities in the West Midlands.

The red-carpet premiere will take place in the Main Auditorium on Weds 10 Nov, with subsequent screenings in B2 from Thurs 11 - Sat 13 Nov.

SEAVIEW is a family drama with an unsettling supernatural element that is rooted in the experiences of working class communities in the West Midlands. Two sides of one family struggle against the crushing pressure to escape the often brutal reality of their lives.

Steven is a young graduate destined for great things. Tormented by his gift for prophecy and haunted by his dreams, he fights to break the cycle of lies, crime and violence that has ensnared his family, but finds himself in an impossible position.

When one seismic event throws the family's world into chaos, big decisions need to be made.

SEAVIEW celebrates a Black working class aspirational family and all the things they come up against on their journey to achieve great things.