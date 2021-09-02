Photos: First Look at THE PANTOMIME LIFE OF JOSEPH GRIMALDI at the Kenneth More Theatre

David Ashford, Daniel Curtis, and Hundred Acre Productions will present the World Premiere of 'The Pantomime Life of Joseph Grimaldi'.

The son of a deranged Italian immigrant, Joseph Grimaldi (1778-1837) was the most celebrated of English clowns. The first to use white-face make-up and wear outrageous coloured clothes, he completely transformed the role of the Clown in the pantomime with a look as iconic as Chaplin's tramp or Tommy Cooper's magician. One of the first celebrity comedians, his friends included Lord Byron and the actor Edmund Kean, and his memoirs were edited by the young Charles Dickens. But underneath the stage paint, Grimaldi struggled with depression and his life was blighted with tragedy. His first wife died in childbirth and his son would go on to drink himself to death. The outward joy and tomfoolery of his performances masked a dark and depressing personal life, and instituted the modern figure of the glum, brooding comedian. Joseph Grimaldi left an indelible mark on the English theatre and the performing arts, but his legacy is one of human struggle, battling demons and giving it his all in the face of adversity.

"We are proud to have 17 new graduates making their professional or theatrical debuts. The production features some of the most gifted performers that I have ever had the pleasure of working with and I cannot wait for people to see the show." - Daniel Curtis (Composer)

Mike Sterling (The Phantom of the Opera, Les Miserables), Chris Draper (School of Rock), Jackie Pulford (Catfish The Musical), Samantha Ivey (Sweeney Todd), Florian Rago, Miriam Aspden, Jack Giblen, Ifan Gwilym-Jones, Samuel Hejdeman, James Markham, Abigail Rogers, Andrew Ewart, Benjamin Armstrong, Kalila khan, Lucy Billington, Matthew Malin, Kiera Brunton, Jenna Dyckhoff, Trevor Lin, Darcy Manning, Tina Jupp, Cassie McCluskey, Jessica Brydges, Callum Balmforth, Stephanie Lindo, Sarah Watts-Tibbatts, Sam Lockhart, Olivia Clark, Scarlett Givens Hunter, Amelia Malin, Charlotte Lau, Lily Jean Jackson, Rachael Leonce, Ngaire McCarthy.

The creative team:

Executive Producer: David Ashford

Book: Andrew McConnell Stott

Music and Lyrics by: Daniel Curtis and Laura Coyne

Director: Fraser Stainton

Choreographer: Georgia Benson

Musical Director: Olivia Wormald

