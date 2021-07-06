Photos: First Look at THE INVISIBLE HAND at the Kiln Theatre
The production runs until 31 July.
The Invisible Hand by Ayad Akhtar, directed by Indhu Rubasingham opens tomorrow at the Kiln Theatre, and runs until 31 July.
American banker Nick Bright knows that his freedom comes at a price. Confined to a cell in rural Pakistan, every second counts. Who will decide his fate? His captors, or the whims of the market?
Get a first look at the production with all new photos below!
Photo Credit: Mark Douet
Scott Karim, Tony Jayawardena, Daniel Lapaine and Sid Sagar
Scott Karim and Daniel Lapaine
Daniel Lapaine, Tony Jayawardena, Sid Sagar and Scott Karim
Daniel Lapaine, Scott Karim, Tony Jayawardena and Sid Sagar
Daniel Lapaine and Scott Karim