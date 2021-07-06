Photos: First Look at THE INVISIBLE HAND at the Kiln Theatre

The Invisible Hand by Ayad Akhtar, directed by Indhu Rubasingham opens tomorrow at the Kiln Theatre, and runs until 31 July.

American banker Nick Bright knows that his freedom comes at a price. Confined to a cell in rural Pakistan, every second counts. Who will decide his fate? His captors, or the whims of the market?

Photo Credit: Mark Douet