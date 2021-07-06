Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at THE INVISIBLE HAND at the Kiln Theatre

The production runs until 31 July. 

Jul. 6, 2021  

The Invisible Hand by Ayad Akhtar, directed by Indhu Rubasingham opens tomorrow at the Kiln Theatre, and runs until 31 July.

American banker Nick Bright knows that his freedom comes at a price. Confined to a cell in rural Pakistan, every second counts. Who will decide his fate? His captors, or the whims of the market?

Get a first look at the production with all new photos below!

Photo Credit: Mark Douet


