Photos: First Look at National Youth Music Theatre's CHESS at Curve, Leicester

All new photos have been released from Chess, the first of the National Youth Music Theatre's summer season of musicals. The production runs at Curve, Leicester Wednesday 10 - Saturday 13 August at 7pm, with Friday & Saturday matinees at 2.00pm.



At the height of the Cold War, two chess masters meet in Bangkok to battle for the world

championship, but their greatest contest is for the love of one woman.



Written in 1984 by ABBA songwriters Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus, and Tim Rice, 'Chess' tells a story of love and political intrigue, set against the background of the Cold War in the late 1970s/early 1980s, in which superpowers attempt to manipulate an international chess championship for political ends. It includes the international hit singles 'I Know Him So Well' and 'One Night In Bangkok'. Other well-known songs from the score include 'Anthem', 'Heaven Help my Heart' and 'Pity The Child'.

Photo Credit: Tom Wren